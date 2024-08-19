Did the DNC Release the Wrong Platform?
DNC Caucuses Segregated by Race

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 19, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The DNC kicks off in Chicago on Monday to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris later this week, despite her never receiving one vote in the primaries. In a move that's in no way surprising given how obsessed Democrats are with race, the DNC is segregating their caucuses.

Multiple posts shared to X show official DNC signs directing delegates to attend certain caucuses by race and at one time.

On Sunday, the eve of such a kickoff, the Breaking 911 account shared a list of several caucuses segregated by race and other criteria, including a vague "Ethnic Council Meeting."

There are also a "Black Caucus Meeting," a "Hispanic Caucus Meeting," an "AAPI Caucus Meeting," and a "Native American Caucus Meeting."

Sure enough, once Monday arrived, signs for these meetings appeared at the DNC. The Daily Wire's Brent Scher posted some signs, including ones noting which levels the meetings were being held on and on which days. 

Per the official sign at the DNC, other caucuses included the "LGBTQ+ Caucus," the "Small Business Caucus," and the "Seniors Council," though that is being held only on Wednesday.

There are also the "Labor Council" and the "Environmental & Climate Crisis Council." While such councils are not segregated by race, they do reflect another obsession of the Democratic Party when it comes to the hysteria over climate change.

Tony Kinnett also posted pictures from the DNC, with what looks to be another sign there advertising such caucuses, specifically for the "LGBTQ+ Caucus."

Even more significant is that Kinnett was able to get in and take so many pictures because, as he and Rob Bluey, both from The Daily Signal pointed out, security has been particularly lacking.

Bluey also described it as "the complete opposite of the security situation in Milwaukee," where the RNC was held last month, not long after former and potentially future President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated. 

The DNC is not only such a high-profile event, but is one full of potential drama, tension, and chaos as pro-Hamas agitators descend on Chicago to protest Israel and what support the Biden-Harris administration has dared to show our ally in the Middle East following the October 7 attack. The protests got delayed at times on Sunday as the agitators threw items at police officers. 

As Townhall has been covering, there have also been pro-abortion protests going on, in addition to free vasectomies, emergency contraception, and abortion-inducing drugs, courtesy of the Democrats' best buddies, Planned Parenthood.

This is not the only instance of segregation we've seen from the Democrats. Zoom fundraising events such as "White Women for Kamala" and "White Dudes for Harris" also took place last month. 

