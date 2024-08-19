DNC Caucuses Segregated by Race

The DNC kicks off in Chicago on Monday to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris later this week, despite her never receiving one vote in the primaries. In a move that's in no way surprising given how obsessed Democrats are with race, the DNC is segregating their caucuses.

Advertisement

Multiple posts shared to X show official DNC signs directing delegates to attend certain caucuses by race and at one time.

On Sunday, the eve of such a kickoff, the Breaking 911 account shared a list of several caucuses segregated by race and other criteria, including a vague "Ethnic Council Meeting."

There are also a "Black Caucus Meeting," a "Hispanic Caucus Meeting," an "AAPI Caucus Meeting," and a "Native American Caucus Meeting."

This is tomorrow morning's schedule at the DNC.



Constituents will be separated by race.



Democrats love segregation. pic.twitter.com/JukvRqHCYq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2024

Sure enough, once Monday arrived, signs for these meetings appeared at the DNC. The Daily Wire's Brent Scher posted some signs, including ones noting which levels the meetings were being held on and on which days.

Per the official sign at the DNC, other caucuses included the "LGBTQ+ Caucus," the "Small Business Caucus," and the "Seniors Council," though that is being held only on Wednesday.

There are also the "Labor Council" and the "Environmental & Climate Crisis Council." While such councils are not segregated by race, they do reflect another obsession of the Democratic Party when it comes to the hysteria over climate change.

Democrats are filing to their racially segregated meetings this morning pic.twitter.com/jBXeTXBZG8 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 19, 2024

Tony Kinnett also posted pictures from the DNC, with what looks to be another sign there advertising such caucuses, specifically for the "LGBTQ+ Caucus."

Now that I've made it to the DNC concourse, I'm feeling like a lesbian.



Heading into the LGBTQ+ Caucus where I hope to pass a motion to double emissions from all Subaru Outbacks. pic.twitter.com/GRvf3wmbKm — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024

Even more significant is that Kinnett was able to get in and take so many pictures because, as he and Rob Bluey, both from The Daily Signal pointed out, security has been particularly lacking.

Bluey also described it as "the complete opposite of the security situation in Milwaukee," where the RNC was held last month, not long after former and potentially future President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated.

NEW: The security perimeter at the DNC is an absolute joke. I've been waved through without showing ID, badge, pass, wristband, or anything.



Walked from the inner perimeter to the outer gate without so much as a glance.



This is just silly. pic.twitter.com/EXrmpHgrjU — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024

Wow, what is going on in Chicago?!?



This is the complete opposite of the security situation in Milwaukee.



As @TheTonus can confirm, we had a 20-minute walk from our parking garage to one of the security entrances. There was close scrutiny of our credentials each and every day. — Rob Bluey (@RobertBluey) August 19, 2024

The DNC is not only such a high-profile event, but is one full of potential drama, tension, and chaos as pro-Hamas agitators descend on Chicago to protest Israel and what support the Biden-Harris administration has dared to show our ally in the Middle East following the October 7 attack. The protests got delayed at times on Sunday as the agitators threw items at police officers.

Advertisement

As Townhall has been covering, there have also been pro-abortion protests going on, in addition to free vasectomies, emergency contraception, and abortion-inducing drugs, courtesy of the Democrats' best buddies, Planned Parenthood.

This is not the only instance of segregation we've seen from the Democrats. Zoom fundraising events such as "White Women for Kamala" and "White Dudes for Harris" also took place last month.

These things don’t match.



The Hamas flag next to the 🌈 flag (the only place the rainbow flag flies in the entire Middle East is Israel)



“Queer as in free Palestine”



“Full LGBTQ Equality Now!”



These things do match:



The Hamas flag



“Globalize the intifada” (murder) pic.twitter.com/69GjQ3Nlfr — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 19, 2024