Tipsheet

Planned Parenthood to Offer Free Abortions, Vasectomies at the DNC

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 18, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

Abortion behemoth Planned Parenthood will offer free medication abortions and vasectomies during the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

A mobile health center run by Planned Parenthood Great Rivers will set up shop near the convention and provide these services the first two days of the convention, according to The New York Times. 

The Times noted that there’s already a waiting list for vasectomies. This, the Times reported, shows the Democrats’ “head-on display of a new, unbridled abortion politics” (via NYT):

But this year, after the overturning of Roe v. Wade turned abortion rights into one of Democrats’ most potent political weapons, longtime supporters of abortion rights are expecting the issue — and the word itself — to be a central message.

“This is one of those moments where we see the results of this marathon being fought by so many,” said Representative Barbara Lee, a Democrat who co-chairs the Pro-Choice Caucus in the House. “We have a long way to go, but it’s a seminal moment, it’s a defining moment, and it’s part of the trajectory.”

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers promoted their free abortion care in a post shared on Instagram.

In addition, another pro-abortion group, Americans for Contraception, will display an 18-foot-tall inflatable intrauterine birth control device near the convention center all week. The Times reported that its name is “Freeda Womb.” A group of abortion rights activists will also host a “Hotties for Harris” party. 

“The majority of Americans are with us on this issue. It is a vote driver. And now, in this post-Dobbs era, it’s become even more important,” Mini Timmaraju, the president and chief executive of Reproductive Freedom for All, told the outlet.

