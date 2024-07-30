Hilarious: Mary Katharine Ham Lampoons Kamala's Whites-Only Zoom Meetings

Yes, they're really happening -- for white women and white men. While the Left mocks JD Vance for being "weird," chortling about completely invented sexual incidents that even they admit never happened, they're holding segregated self-flagellation and affinity sessions for white people who support Kamala Harris' campaign. The 'weirdo' finger-pointing is projection. On the dudes side, Hollywood actors treated the gathering like public therapy, while the Biden-Harris administration's part-time Transportation Secretary (full-time political commentator Pete Buttigieg) said the quiet part out loud about how freeing abortion is for men. On the ladies' confab -- they may not want to define 'woman,' but this was definitely only for whites -- virtual attendees were treated to a lot of this sort of thing.

I dare you to make it through this short video without physically cringing:

“As white women we need to use our privilege to make positive changes.”



Former teacher turned “influencer” infantilizes the “white women for Kamala Harris” and suggests that white women should never “correct” black women. pic.twitter.com/uj00SfwZb9 — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) July 29, 2024



That woman is a 'gentle parenting' guru and 'influencer' who adopts a Kindergarten teacher tone while condescending to adults about politics. Here are a few of her other previous hits:





This is how white women for Harris want to govern you (yes, it’s the same woman): pic.twitter.com/IPVDcFr4xA — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) July 29, 2024



The demagoguery in the first clip is ugly, amplified by her babying language and the Biden-Harris White House backdrop. The second sermon to her 'dumb' uncle is constructed on the false premise that no one is trying to ban gas stoves, which they most certainly are. This is one of the people the white women for Harris meeting chose to feature. Rather than write down any number of unkind things that come to mind in reviewing her content, I'll simply leave you with Mary Katharine Ham's pitch-perfect satire of this individual and the overall genre. Be sure to watch through the very end, which plunges the dagger into these insufferable race obsessives' hypocrisy and total lack of self awareness:

Gentle parenting people confused by your white-people meetings. https://t.co/gdtgurLV5O pic.twitter.com/lw3UZuetyq — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 30, 2024



And this is a pretty good riff on the whole 'weird' narrative, to boot: