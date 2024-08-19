Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Free Abortions and Vasectomies Sold Out at the DNC

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  August 19, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Liberals sure love to kill babies and sterilize themselves.

Abortion and vasectomy services sold out on a street corner down the road from the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC), offered free of charge by the local Planned Parenthood chapter in Chicago.

Ahead of the DNC's kickoff, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, which serves much of Missouri and a sliver of southern Illinois, announced over the weekend that all free drug-induced abortion and vasectomy appointments are already filled at its "mobile health clinic," which will be parked blocks away from the convention center.

Planned Parenthood instructed abortion- and vasectomy-seekers to check the "Hold your spot!" Google Form frequently in case there are cancelations that would open up additional appointment slots.

As Madeline previously covered, Planned Parenthood's abortion-mobile will be making its rounds Monday and Tuesday, during the first two days of the DNC, and set up shop in the event's vicinity. Reportedly, there was a waiting list for vasectomies within hours of the initial announcement calling on interested DNC-goers to board the abortion bus/vasectomy van.

Emergency contraception will also be available there for free without an appointment.

Additionally, another pro-abortion group, Americans for Contraception, plan to display an 18-foot-tall inflatable intrauterine device near the DNC all week-long. The inflatable IUD is named "Freeda Womb." Abortion advocates are also hosting a so-called "Hotties for Harris" party, according to The New York Times.

On the eve of the DNC, as far-left agitators descended on the streets of Chicago, abortion activists protested outside dressed as abortion pills.

The Post Millennial's on-the-ground footage captured more of the mayhem.

Women up to 10-weeks pregnant can conveniently obtain abortion medication by mail in Illinois through the PPDirect mobile app. "Safe and effective abortion at your finger tips [...] in just a few easy steps," Planned Parenthood touts online. The cost, which includes the abortion kit and overnight shipping, is $200. HSA and FSA cards are accepted. The pills are packaged in discreet wrapping that is not marked with any of Planned Parenthood's branding.

