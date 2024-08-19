Free Abortions and Vasectomies Sold Out at the DNC

Liberals sure love to kill babies and sterilize themselves.

Abortion and vasectomy services sold out on a street corner down the road from the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC), offered free of charge by the local Planned Parenthood chapter in Chicago.

Ahead of the DNC's kickoff, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, which serves much of Missouri and a sliver of southern Illinois, announced over the weekend that all free drug-induced abortion and vasectomy appointments are already filled at its "mobile health clinic," which will be parked blocks away from the convention center.

🧵 All free vasectomy and medication abortions are filled for our mobile health clinic in Chicago. Check back soon — we will share the interest form link again if we have cancellations. pic.twitter.com/o1biAPezZh — Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (@ppgreatrivers) August 18, 2024

Planned Parenthood instructed abortion- and vasectomy-seekers to check the "Hold your spot!" Google Form frequently in case there are cancelations that would open up additional appointment slots.

As Madeline previously covered, Planned Parenthood's abortion-mobile will be making its rounds Monday and Tuesday, during the first two days of the DNC, and set up shop in the event's vicinity. Reportedly, there was a waiting list for vasectomies within hours of the initial announcement calling on interested DNC-goers to board the abortion bus/vasectomy van.

Emergency contraception will also be available there for free without an appointment.

Here we come, Chicago! 🚐 Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion. EC will also be available for free without an appointment.



Reserve your spot: https://t.co/AVCDTg2FAj pic.twitter.com/6C5oFuXacU — Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (@ppgreatrivers) August 14, 2024

Additionally, another pro-abortion group, Americans for Contraception, plan to display an 18-foot-tall inflatable intrauterine device near the DNC all week-long. The inflatable IUD is named "Freeda Womb." Abortion advocates are also hosting a so-called "Hotties for Harris" party, according to The New York Times.

On the eve of the DNC, as far-left agitators descended on the streets of Chicago, abortion activists protested outside dressed as abortion pills.

Chicago — DNC protesters dress as abortion pills for the march. pic.twitter.com/mgre9CoYAy — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 19, 2024

The Post Millennial's on-the-ground footage captured more of the mayhem.

Speaker at a protest on the eve of the DNC in Chicago urges everyone to "go get abortion pills!" pic.twitter.com/qrIelcPSia — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 19, 2024

Women up to 10-weeks pregnant can conveniently obtain abortion medication by mail in Illinois through the PPDirect mobile app. "Safe and effective abortion at your finger tips [...] in just a few easy steps," Planned Parenthood touts online. The cost, which includes the abortion kit and overnight shipping, is $200. HSA and FSA cards are accepted. The pills are packaged in discreet wrapping that is not marked with any of Planned Parenthood's branding.