Here's What John Kirby Had to Say When Asked About the Pro-Hamas Mayhem in D.C.

On Wednesday, in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before a joint session of Congress, pro-Hamas protesters burned American flags and vandalized monuments. Even as the Biden-Harris White House was quiet for far too long, National Security Communications Advisor John John Kirby nevertheless defended the response during Thursday’s press briefing.

As a reporter mentioned, Vice President Kamala Harris had spoken about the destruction, though "we haven't heard yet from the president or the White House at large." He went on to ask "do you condemn what you saw yesterday? How do you characterize the protests, including what we saw at Union Station?"

"Well, we did put out a statement last night from the White House," Kirby insisted, adding they "absolutely condemn any violence in protest activity," going for something of a general condemnation, as he went on to express support for free speech rights.

"I mean, it's a First Amendment right to peacefully protest. We fully support that," Kirby continued. "We know that there are strong views about what's going on in Gaza and some of those views are in opposition to some of the policies that we're pursuing. We get it. That's democracy. But when it turns violent and when you burn an American flag and pull it down off a U.S. government site, that's just absolutely unacceptable and obviously, we condemn all that."

There had been no statement posted to the White House website on Wednesday night, though. The referenced statement from Harris was posted, but on Thursday, the same day that Kirby spoke at the briefing. It was merely listed as a "Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris." As that reporter mentioned, we have indeed not heard from the president on such pro-Hamas destruction. It also does not appear that any such statement was shared to the relevant X accounts affiliated with the White House.

Kirby may be referring to a statement from Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, who shared coverage from pro-Israel outlets referencing his response to the pro-Hamas chaos from Wednesday.

The White House, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and Bates were all more focused on posting President Joe Biden's speech from Wednesday night. The president's remarks served as a non-explainer as to why he dropped out of the presidential race, which he did on Sunday.

Kirby also took issue with one of the most powerful parts of Netanyahu’s speech, in which he referred to pro-Hamas protesters as "Iran's useful idiots."

When he was asked "what is the administration's method of dealing with them," Kirby offered "first of all, that’s not a phrase we would use." Even though he still acknowledged how Iran has indeed tried to meddle and has funded such protests, he still called it "unfortunate and not an accurate reflection."

Kirby also went on to defend protests. "Most of the protest activity here in the United States is peaceful, most of it, by the vast majority of it is organic, it comes from people who have real concerns, and that's what a democracy is all about," he offered.

Biden and Harris also met with Netanyahu on Thursday, though there has been far more attention paid to Harris' meeting, which Matt covered earlier. In her remarks, Harris demanded a ceasefire, raised concerns about starving Gazans, and called for a two-state solution.

"So, to everyone who has been calling for a ceasefire and to everyone who yearns for peace, I see you and I hear you," Harris tellingly said. "Let’s get the deal done so we can get a ceasefire to end the war. Let’s bring the hostages home. And let’s provide much-needed relief to the Palestinian people."

Both Biden and Harris were absent from Netanyahu's speech. Despite how it was her role as vice president to preside over the speech, Harris boycotted the prime minister's remarks in order to attend a sorority event in Indianapolis.

Netanyahu refuted claims of starvation during another powerful moment of his speech, making clear that if Gazans aren't receiving enough humanitarian aid, it's not because Israel isn't providing it, but rather because such aid is being hijacked.

While Netanyahu praised both the Biden and Trump administrations during his speech on Wednesday, his delegation was reportedly left "discouraged" by the meeting with Harris.

