Biden Delivers Slurred Oval Office Address Defending His Failed Presidency

President Joe Biden delivered his address to the nation from the Oval Office this evening. The speech was supposed to explain why he decided to exit the 2024 race. Instead, as Fox News's Dana Perino noted, we got a political speech, a mini-State of the Union. It came off as resentful, outlining his real and imagined accomplishments.

The speech was also labored and slurred, indicating that his age had caught up to him. It started with the same platitudinous introductions regarding how it’s about “we the people” and how it’s a choice between moving forward, not backward, unity over division, and hope versus hate. Biden said we’re at an inflection point where honesty, decency, and respect are on the ballot—rich coming from a man who hails from a family of degenerates. The president made the case for his legacy and said it was worthy of a second term.

So…Biden’s speech about him dropping out of the race is gaslighting about “unity” and treating each other with kindness. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 25, 2024

This is a political speech, not a farewell address. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 25, 2024

Inbox: some excerpts from Biden’s speech released.



“The defense of democracy is more important than any title…..I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation.” pic.twitter.com/1T4TWmPBQK — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 24, 2024

“We’re a great nation because we’re a great people,” Biden said between half-thoughts and mumbles. But he added that it was time to pass the torch to the next generation to unite the party, which he fractured with this shambolic attempt at a second term. Biden remains committed to serving the rest of his term, calling out extremism and defending civil rights.

Biden makes it clear he will not be stepping down as president: "Over the next six months I'll be focused on doing my job as president." pic.twitter.com/jGo1i1YQ9a — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

BIDEN: "I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch forward to a new generation." pic.twitter.com/wHrds1z0OY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

BIDEN: "Nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition." pic.twitter.com/Rj6SR2YAyf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

Biden struggles with the teleprompter (again). pic.twitter.com/12K2Hh5WTq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

Biden repeats the same line we've heard from both Kamala Harris and Karine Jean-Pierre in recent days:



"America's going to have to choose between moving forward or backward, between hope and hate, between unity and division." pic.twitter.com/lnlpyeNZPs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

The president will be committed to attacking the climate crisis, getting work done on his “cancer moon shot,” gun control, and pushing through Supreme Court reform.

Biden also said he’ll be working to end the war in Gaza and strengthen NATO to be the strongest it’s ever been. The garbled address was also couched in a bed of lies, like how inflation is coming down, wages are up, and the United States isn’t fighting any wars. The president is committed to this illusion that we’re leading the world again and that border crossings are lower today. More people have access to health care, but if Biden read the news, he’d know that roughly half the nation still can’t afford it.

Biden repeats the lie that violent crime is at a "50-year low" and that the border is secure. pic.twitter.com/DOWTm7UoUk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

None of this will happen, given the realities of this session of Congress.

What was glaring was how little of this speech was about Vice President Kamala Harris, if the intention was to set her up to take the Democratic mantle. He did call her an experienced, tough, and capable leader. He warned that the people, not kings or dictators, decide our future. Biden is still visibly angry that he’s been pushed out, which was this address's predominant theme.

Finally, Biden said that the idea of America lies in our hands.