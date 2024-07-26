Kamala Harris' Speech on the Gaza War Was a Gross Doublespeak Exercise

Vice President Kamala Harris skipped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress, instead addressing a college sorority in Indiana because it’s not like Israel isn’t a key American ally or anything. She met with Netanyahu on Thursday and delivered remarks regarding the Gaza war. Two things are notable: one is that Harris can deliver a serious speech that is devoid of her awkward social habits. When she reads her staff briefs on topics, she appears to be able to not trip over her tongue. As noted before, she’s beatable, but the GOP cannot become complacent; it should act as if we’re six points down. Stay hungry. Yet, her remarks on the war were hollow because we all know how she feels: she’s a left-wing radical, and the elliptical language she used masked it well last night.

It was a gross exercise in doublespeak. Sure, it sounded like a potential Harris White House would be in lockstep behind Israel. Still, it was not different than Biden’s nonsensical “ironclad” support statements, which followed by disrupting the flow of crucial arms shipments. I stopped paying attention when she said that a two-state solution is the only way to establish lasting peace in the region. That policy goal, which has evaded multiple presidencies, died on October 7, 2023. Netanyahu is going soon, but his policy of Israeli forces assuming security responsibilities in the region with a buffer zone along the border will remain, no matter who replaces him.

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS:



"I told [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] that I will always ensure Israel is able to defend itself..." pic.twitter.com/SY2zvtubtI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS:



"It is important for the American people to remember the war in Gaza is not a binary issue... Let us all condemn terrorism and violence... And let us condemn antisemitism, Islamophobia, and hate of any kind." pic.twitter.com/OXbIhbkUAh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS:



"What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating... We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies... And I will not be silent." pic.twitter.com/CYzIzkBDJ4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

It's the most binary issue imaginable. https://t.co/3j36X2VDVZ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 25, 2024

This is the new style of Democratic Party rhetoric on Israel: Perfunctory slogans about their "unwavering commitment to Israel's security" while substantively they attack, delegitimize, and demonize Israel's efforts to protect itself. Nobody should be fooled. https://t.co/0y5HphLMa1 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 25, 2024

One side wants to wipe out all the Jews, Madam Vice President. You cannot negotiate when one party at the table wants the other dead—it simply cannot work.

Also, there is nothing nuanced about this phase of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Hamas must be wiped out, and the hostages returned, even if it only remains at this point. The plea to educate each other about the conflict was also insulting, indicative of the Left’s self-righteous disposition and their penchant for lecturing the electorate about what they think is the right choice. It’s even more embarrassing since the Democratic Party base writ large either endorsed antisemitism, enabled it, or became full-fledged advocates of such bigotry. We saw that Wednesday when pro-Hamas thugs stormed Union Station in Washington D.C., took down American flags, and set some on fire.

It is beyond tone-deaf that the party that is fraught with and kowtows to antisemites wants to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The lack of self-awareness is almost comical. The side's nonsense about calling out both antisemitism and islamophobia was also ridiculous, signaling to Muslim communities that are infuriated with the Biden-Harris administration over how they’ve handled the Gaza War. To them, this White House is enabling genocide, which isn’t based in fact and lives in the minds of the proto-Nazis we’ve seen gathering in front of Jewish businesses and communities and taking over college campuses. These are the people Kamala needs to cater to in this election. Remember that, and remember that Harris would abandon Israel if she could.