GOP Congresswoman Announces Trip to El Salvador

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) will travel to El Salvador next month to meet with President Nayib Bukele, a trip that comes as Democrats have been traveling to the Central American nation to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the MS-13 member deported by the Trump administration to the CECOT prison. Congressional Republicans have gone as well, visiting the high-security prison to lend their support for the Trump administration's deportation policies.

“I am honored to accept a personal invitation to meet with President Bukele,” Luna said on X. “Unlike Senator Van Hollen, who drank margaritas with a cartel member, I’ll be focused on strengthening the partnership between our nations, advancing shared commitments to safety, freedom, and national pride as well as discussing our commitments to continuing to fight for human rights.

“I look forward to seeing you soon @nayibbukele,” she added.

Luna is chairwoman of the Congressional El Salvador Caucus, which aims to “promote a better understanding of issues related to the United States’ relationship with El Salvador, our mutual interests and the interests of the United States,” according to its website. "It will also work to advance the education of other Members and their constituents on these subjects, and to strengthen bilateral relations between the United States and our Central American neighbor."

Luna’s trip is scheduled for May 8.