'#KamalaKnew': Chip Roy Doubles Down on Importance of 25th Amendment and What's Next

Ever since the morning after President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance on June 27, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has highlighted the importance of using the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. Roy's resolution from June 28 specifically called on Vice President Kamala Harris to take action, and his focus continues to be on Harris.

Since last Friday, Roy has been putting out even more posts about the vice president, with his posts focusing on how "#KamalaKnew."

During Roy's appearance on Fox News, host Bret Baier wanted to discuss "people who had to know, behind the scenes, what was happening, that that event on the debate stage could have happened," including Harris. As Baier pointed out, "by all accounts," Harris meets with Biden "several times a week."

"This is the exact point, and it's a really important one," Roy agreed. "What did Kamala Harris know, and when did she know it about the mental health and the debilitating state of our current president?" The matter is so concerning that Roy brought up impeachment "to the extent to which [Harris] is culpable in lying to the American people about the mental state of the president of the United States and her refusal to bring up the 25th Amendment."

Roy shared the clip from both of his X accounts. His political account not only emphasized how Harris "could be impeached for lying to America & covering up," but also tagged the House Republican X account to point out they should subpoena the vice president, whose political account was also tagged, as well as First Lady Jill Biden and "key White House staff to determine when they knew that" the president "is senile." The president's political account was also tagged.

"[Kamala Harris] is culpable in lying to the American people about the mental state of the President of the United States and her refusal to bring up the 25th Amendment."#KamalaKnew pic.twitter.com/lRZR3hmwU6 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) July 5, 2024

Roy did another interview with Fox News' Will Cain, who raised concerns about "national security" issues with having a president, who, as Roy put it, has experienced "significant mental decline," according to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

As Roy also reminded, "the key here is that we now see right before us, the entire world saw laid before us, his incapacity." The congressman stressed that Biden "has the nuclear codes" as well as "has to go negotiate with foreign countries" and "is the commander in chief of the United States armed forces."

"I don't think this is a tough question," Roy continued, which is why he called on Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment, but is also calling for hearings on what Harris, the first lady, White House staff, and fellow Democrats knew.

Roy spoke to "evidence" that medical experts, specifically those familiar with Parkinson's disease, visited the White House. Katie covered such a story on Monday, which is also when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held a most unsatisfactory press briefing and was confronted with many questions about Biden's health.

The congressman also spoke to concerns from last week about how Jean-Pierre was on a different page from Biden and Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates as to if the president saw a doctor for what we were told was "a cold" after the debate.

Biden, as Roy reminded as well, "keeps messing up statements even after the debate."

"This is something that goes to the heart of our national security," the congressman emphasized. He also expressed concerns with how fellow Democrats, by arguing that Biden has so many people around him, are saying we should "have a president by committee" adding "that is unacceptable, our founders rejected it, it is deeply offensive and unconstitutional," as he also reiterated his call for hearings "to get to the truth."

"Kevin's right," he said about the former speaker. "This is one of the biggest coverups in the history of America, and we need to know who knew it and why they're complicit in it!"

When it comes to Harris serving as a potential replacement, should Biden exit the race, Cain expressed "I don't know that we can do so without holding her accountable for perpetuating this scandal, this coverup on America!"

Reminding that as a member of Congress he cannot actually do anything to invoke the 25th Amendment, though he can "speak out on behalf of our people" Roy emphasized that "the truth matters" and "when you seek the truth, you can win and you can win minds and hearts of the American people, and it's actually better for the country!"

"The American people need to know that this administration, including the vice president, has been lying to them. They have been lying to them about issue after issue," including "the state of the American's health."

"They've been lying to the American people, they need to be called out for it; Republicans will do a great service to the country and will make sure that President Trump wins and we can come in and clean up the mess," emphasizing "a duty" for calling out Biden and Harris' complicity which "should be made clear to the American people," Roy continued.

In one such post, Roy spoke about the importance to "#SaveAmerica" and highlighted "#BidenDecline."

"The American people need to know that this administration, including the Vice President, has been LYING to them."



🎥Rep. Roy on invoking the 25th Amendment: pic.twitter.com/96oo9NtL26 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) July 8, 2024

Roy continued to fire off quoted reposts highlighting Harris' complicity.

Yes. It is both undeniably true the #25thAmendment should have been invoked long ago... & that @vp @KamalaHarris is thus uniquely complicit in the coverup. https://t.co/eZ11yWq1Kt — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 5, 2024

There's not only considerable scrutiny not just on Biden and concerns with his mental faculties and ability to remain president for another day, let alone serve another four-year term, but with Harris. It's also not just the congressman who has been raising such concerns with both the president and vice president. As Matt covered earlier on Monday, there's been plenty of scrutiny for Harris and what she knew about Biden's failings and when, in addition to more problems with the vice president.

Both Roy's political X account and his official press account have also been posting throughout Monday about his bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote, known as the SAVE Act. This includes the White House's opposition to such a bill. Heritage Action will also be scoring the vote.

We in the @HouseGOP have our own SAP - a Statement of Awesome Policy - the common sense requirement that we require proof of American citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. Democrats oppose what over 80% of Americans want. #SAVEAct #HR8281 https://t.co/9BupfaXM3R — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 8, 2024

The SAVE Act, requiring proof of citizenship to vote, will be scored as a key vote by @HeritageAction. https://t.co/JvgJfGAt7Y — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 8, 2024







