KJP Pressed on Why Hunter Biden Has Been Sitting in on White House Meetings

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Tuesday that Hunter Biden has been with President Biden and his top aides in meetings since last week’s debate debacle.

Advertisement

While it’s not unusual for the first son to be at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., it is “unusual, according to the people we spoke with, for him to be participating at this level and have this sort of regularity of some of these conversations,” said MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing.

One of the people familiar with the matter said Hunter Biden has been closely advising his father since the family gathered over the weekend at Camp David after Thursday’s debate. This person said Hunter Biden has "popped into" a couple of meetings and phone calls the president has had with some of his advisers. Another person familiar with the matter said the reaction from some senior White House staff members has been, “What the hell is happening?” Asked to comment, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, “Hunter came back with the President from their family weekend at Camp David and went with the President straight into speech prep,” referring to Biden’s preparation with aides for remarks about the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity. Hunter Biden’s presence in and around his father’s meetings comes amid questions about whether Joe Biden should continue his re-election campaign. NBC News has reported that Hunter Biden is among the immediate family members urging the president to stay in the race. He is at the White House this week to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with the Biden family, two people familiar with his plans said. (NBC News)

Asked about the report, Jean-Pierre confirmed Hunter has been around the White House ahead of Independence Day and was "in the room" with the president for at least some meetings.

BREAKING: @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre confirms that Hunter Biden, recently found guilty on three federal gun charges, is participating in meetings with senior advisors with President Biden, says 'you know, (Biden) is close to his family.' WATCH



So a couple of things I do. I… pic.twitter.com/0XVPRfgl1l — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 2, 2024







