Court Grants Motion to Block Biden’s Student Loan Debt Plan

In open defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court, President Joe Biden has taken to bragging several times about about his student loan debt "forgiveness" plan, which he's used to buy support from young voters. Such a plan doesn't actually cancel debt, but redistributes it to hardworking taxpayers. On Monday, however, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri granted Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey a motion to block Biden's plan.

"Congress never gave Biden the authority to saddle working Americans with half-a-trillion dollars in other people's debt," Bailey's post noted, a point even then Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) acknowledged years ago. "A huge win for the Constitution," Bailey continued.

Bailey's office also released a press release on Monday, highlighting the effort from the attorneys general of Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Dakota, Ohio, and Oklahoma.

As the press release also explained, with statements from Bailey:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that the Eastern District of Missouri granted his motion to block Joe Biden’s latest illegal student loan cancellation scheme. His lawsuit targeted what the federal government calls the “SAVE” Plan, which in reality would have cost Americans $475 billion – $45 billion more than its last unlawful student loan plan. The Court’s order blocks the unconstitutional student loan cancellation scheme from taking effect on July 1. “During my time in the United States Army, I swore an oath to protect the Constitution against enemies both foreign and domestic. I took a similar oath to uphold the Constitution when I was sworn in as Attorney General,” said Attorney General Bailey. “By attempting to saddle working Missourians with Ivy League debt, Joe Biden is undermining our constitutional structure. Only Congress has the power of the purse, not the President. Today’s ruling was a huge win for the rule of law, and for every American who Joe Biden was about to force to pay off someone else’s debt.” The United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of Attorney General Bailey’s previous challenge to the Biden Administration’s unilateral and unlawful wealth transfer of hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt. In a 6-3 decision, the Court struck down Biden’s repayment plan as unconstitutional, citing the massive $430 billion-plus impact on the federal budget without express authority from Congress. The Court held that Missouri’s student loan servicing company, MOHELA, was an arm of Missouri’s state government, and therefore, granted the states standing to challenge the student loan plan.

There has since been considerable chatter about the motion over X, though the president and the White House have yet to respond from any of their accounts. This could quite likely be because the Biden-Harris White House and reelection campaign are all far too busy posting from various accounts fearmongering claims on abortion on the second anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

The court's motion comes almost exactly one year later since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Biden's student loan program, on June 30, 2023, with the 6-3 Biden v. Nebraska case.

Biden even bragged about his defiance the same week that former and potentially future President Donald Trump was found "guilty" last month on 34 felony counts in a sham trial. Such even more egregious as Biden claims "No one is above the law."

A CBS News/YouGov America poll released on Sunday shows that voters under 30 support Biden's student loan program, though it isn't clear if it's enough of a motivating factor. Previous polls such as last December's poll from Bloomberg/Morning Consult also raised concerns it might not be enough for Biden's reelection prospects. As the CBS News poll also highlighted, young people are also more of an unreliable voting bloc.