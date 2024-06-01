Chris Cuomo Brought Up Joe Rogan and Ivermectin. It Didn't End Well.
Tipsheet

Why It's Even More Egregious That Biden Is Still Bragging About Defying SCOTUS on Student Debt

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 01, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

For months, President Joe Biden has been defying the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on his plan for student loan debt "forgiveness," even bragging about it. He did so again on Wednesday, being all to proud to even post a clip to his political account. Of course, Wednesday was just one day before Biden's opponent, former and potentially future President Donald Trump was found "guilty" on all 34 counts in a hush money "trial."

In his post, Biden even made clear he'll continue to defy the Supreme Court, claiming they "tried to block me... But they didn't stop me," as he also added "I'm going to keep going."

The timeline becomes even more relevant given that the Biden White House and Biden reelection campaign, as well as the president himself, talked about respect for "the law."

"We respect the rule of law," the White House Counsel's office claimed on Thursday night. A statement from the reelection campaign began in part by claiming "we saw that no one is above the law." Our sister site of Twitchy highlighted nearly a dozen responses pointing to how that's nonsense, with many of them mentioning the Supreme Court decision on student loan debt. 

Then, on Friday, Biden, after laughing and joking around with the press, began his remarks by claiming "the American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed" with such a verdict.

Further along, he claimed that the miscarriage of justice that transpired was "how the American system of justice works." From there, he took on a more chilling narrative as he warned "it’s reckless, it’s dangerous, and it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict. Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it literally is the cornerstone of America — our justice system." He also noted that "the justice system should be respected, and we should never allow anyone to tear it down. It’s as simple as that."

Biden also doubled down in multiple posts and reposts to that political account, including a fundraising post that went up minutes after the "guilty" verdict came in. There was then another one claiming that Trump "is threatening our democracy." Speaking of fundraising, the Trump campaign announced on Friday morning that it had raised $34.8 million. By Friday night, it was $52.8 million raised

Again, keep in mind that this is a president who just bragged about defying the Supreme Court. That had actually been the post just befrore the fundraising ones. 

There have been thousands of posts calling Biden out, including but not merely in the replies and quoted reposts, with many of them reminding just how egregious the timing of the president's bragging about student debt--no doubt a reelection ploy--really is. Another piece from Twitchy highlighted responses as well, in addition to a report on Hunter Biden's legal battles.

If it wasn't time to buckle up for the 2024 election, it definitely is time to do so now. 

