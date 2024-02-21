Not All Republican Senators Want the Mayorkas Impeachment to Go Away
Biden Buys Another Round of Votes in Defiance of the Supreme Court

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 21, 2024 1:15 PM
President Joe Biden plans to buy another round of votes Wednesday by reallocating billions in student loan debt -- debt voluntarily taken out by wealthy degree holders. 

"President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce $1.2 billion of student debt relief for nearly 153,000 borrowers — and he’s sending emails to make sure they know whom to thank for it," POLITICO reports. "The administration’s latest tranche of loan forgiveness covers borrowers who are enrolled in Biden’s new loan repayment program, initially borrowed $12,000 or less and have been repaying their debt for at least 10 years."

The decision comes as Biden desperately tries to hold onto his Democratic coalition while his approval numbers continue to plummet across the board. 

In June 2023 the Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for Biden to reallocate student loan debt without congressional approval. Regardless of the ruling and the principles behind the decision from the Justices, Biden continues to do it anyway. In fact, he keeps bragging about it. 

Republicans on Capitol Hill are already weighing in. 

