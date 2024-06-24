Why Was Clarence Thomas the Lone Dissenter in a Recent Second Amendment Ruling?
Tipsheet

On Dobbs Anniversary, Democrats Remain Obsessed on Abortion

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 24, 2024 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Monday marks two years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, though someone had leaked a draft opinion months before. Even before the anniversary, Democrats at the state and federal level have been using the Dobbs decision to promote their pro-abortion stance ad nauseum. President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have also been notorious culprits, even with other important news going on in the country and around the world. 

The first posts from President Joe Biden's official and political X accounts on Monday morning were about the Dobbs decision, even as many awaited a statement regarding the violence against Jews that took place in Los Angeles on Sunday. A statement eventually came from Biden on that, late on Monday morning.

Biden's political account has posted and reposted 10 times about abortion. He couldn't be bothered to repost the paltry statement from his official about the violence against Jews. His official account also posted five times about abortion.

Many of the president's posts include false claims or fearmongering.

A pinned post claims women being turned away from miscarriage care was "a direct result of Donald Trump overturning Roe v. Wade, which was a decision that the Supreme Court overturned, with the justices Trump nominated playing a role, though they weren't the only ones who voted in such a way. The ad even makes a bizarre connection to Trump's status as "a convicted felon," after he was found "guilty" in a sham trial in New York last month for hush money payments. 

Another post also claims Trump is "the one person responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade," as if Trump could unilaterally do so, and the Dobbs case didn't come before the Court via a Mississippi abortion law and was argued by parties who were not Trump.

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear that he supports leaving the abortion issue up to the states. And yet another post claims that a "vote for Trump is a vote for a national abortion ban."

Still another even claims Trump "will restrict access to birth control."

Biden's official posts also are misleading. One of his most recent ones from such an account claims that the Democrats want to "Restore Roe." The legislation they claim will do that, however, is known as the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA) and would actually expand Roe. Such a bill, which Biden has even expressed nuking the filibuster in order to get it passed, would allow for abortion up until birth in all 50 states for any reason without legal limit.

Another one promotes women supporting the death of their unborn children under the guise of how "women have fewer rights than their mothers and their grandmothers had."

Vice President Kamala Harris posted four times from her official account about abortion, including the most recent post and her first post of the day. Her political account posted and reposted about abortion 12 times, including her remarks earlier on Monday in Phoenix.

Like Biden, her pinned post is that ad fearmongering on abortion, and also like Biden's political account, she didn't post or repost about the violence in Los Angeles from her political account. Her statement on the incident was only shared to her official account, and came on Monday evening

Harris' posts are particularly hyperbolic in nature, especially when it comes to claims about "More abortion bans" and how Trump will even "restrict access to contraception."

Another cringeworthy post claims that Trump "is guilty" of "stealing of reproductive freedom from the women of America," as if this were another sham case against the former president. 

These posts come after Harris also posted three times from such an account over the weekend about abortion, including the claim that "If Donald Trump gets the chance, he will sign a national abortion ban that would criminalize abortion in every single state." Such a post also claims that Democrats merely want "a law that restores the protections of Roe."

The White House X account has also posted four times about abortion, the only issue discussed today. The official account for the Democratic Party, which also only posted about abortion today, posted and reposted 16 times about the issue. Many of their posts also go for the fearmongering and claims when it comes to contraception, abortion bans, and IVF. One post even advertises the sale of products claiming "abortion is healthcare," though many of the post's replies take issue with such an assertion.

Then there's the Biden-Harris HQ account, which has a particular penchant for lying about the issue, which posted over two dozen times about the issue, on Monday alone. Among them was a statement from Biden, which included many of the lies and fearmongering we've seen in all the posts. 

These are just what we have from the White House, the DNC and the president and vice president. Pro-abortion Democratic elected officials have been posting at length as well. Biden reposted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) for instance.

As Sam J highlighted at our sister site of Twitchy how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is chief among them.

Democrats have been pushing their obsession for days, though. Last Friday, the Nevada Democrats and Arizona Democrats held a press call "to Underscore Threat MAGA Extremists Pose to Reproductive Freedom." Both are key swing states where Trump has a lead over Biden. 

The DNC also hosted a press call that same day with Mini Timmaraju of Reproductive Freedom for All. Health & Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, a particularly pro-abortion figure in the Biden administration, was also present. The call was billed as one where "Red State Democrats to Lay out Stakes for Reproductive Freedom," as pro-abortion state Democrats from Alabama, Idaho, and Kansas participated.

A DNC press release from Monday called to mind those press calls and included statements from even more pro-abortion Democrats. "ICYMI: Two Years After Dobbs, Democrats Continue to Fight for Americans’ Reproductive Freedom," it read. How could anyone possibly miss such a message?

"Last week, Democratic leaders from the DNC, DCCC, and DSCC underlined the battle for reproductive freedom as a defining issue in this election up and down the ballot," the press release noted in part, leaning into that obsession.

Polls show that Biden has an edge over Trump on the abortion issue, especially with young voters. Polls also show that voters are more likely to care about issues such as the economy, inflation, and immigration when it comes to their vote in November, and that young voters are also less likely to vote. A Cygnal poll from earlier this month shows that abortion isn't as much of a motivating factor for Democrats as other issues, such as threats to democracy

