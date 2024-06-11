KJP Cancels Press Briefing, Biden Bolts to Delaware After Hunter Conviction
Biden's Anti-Gun Speech Was a Trainwreck
The Media's Laughable Take on the Hunter Biden Verdict
NFL Had to Dispel This Bit of Fake News About the Eagles-Packers Game...
LIVE RESULTS: Primary Night in America
Rachel Maddow Proves She Owns No Mirrors, and the Associated Press Searches the...
McCarthy Ouster Nancy Mace Survives Primary Challenge
Senate Democrats Continue Attack on SCOTUS With 'Ethics' Bill
New Poll Highlights How Trump's Conviction Still Makes This a Close Race
Squad Member Jamaal Bowman Trails Primary Challenger George Latimer in Another Poll
One Democrat-Led State May Allow ‘Trans’ People to Amend Birth Certificates From Other...
Illegal Immigrants ‘Break Their Legs’ Falling From U.S.-Mexico Border Wall
Israel, a Nation Under Siege
Biden's Appearance at Juneteenth Event Has People Talking for All the Wrong Reasons
Tipsheet

Will the House Vote to Hold AG Garland in Contempt or Not?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 11, 2024 10:20 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Last month, House Republicans announced that they planned to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for his refusal to turn over audio files from interviews that Special Counsel Robert Hur conducted with President Joe Biden. While House leadership is looking to bring such a proposal for a vote on Wednesday, after it cleared the House Rules Committee on Tuesday, such a move may already be dead and may even be pulled.

Advertisement

As Axios reported on Tuesday night, such a vote "is in severe danger of being pulled by GOP leadership" due to a lack of votes. The piece cited "two House GOP lawmakers and multiple sources." A source who works with House Republicans also expressed being "worried" to Townhall.

The report emphasizes how House Republicans can only afford to lose so many of their own with how narrow their majority is. Another point worth highlighting is the position Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) finds himself in:

Why it matters: Canceling the vote would be a letdown for conservatives who have pounded the table for the vote — and showcases the weakness of Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) thin House majority.

...

The big picture: Republicans are worried that the contempt vote failing could hurt their legal chances of obtaining the tapes in court, one senior House Republican said.

  • Moderates Republicans had raised concerns about holding in Garland in contempt, which is a tough vote for many of them in politically divided districts to take ahead of the November elections.
  • Scrutiny of Garland and the DOJ has been one of House Republicans' top priorities.

The bottom line: Johnson's two-vote majority makes any highly political vote a tough lift for GOP leadership.

Recommended

Biden's Anti-Gun Speech Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement

House Republicans may say that "[s]crutiny of Garland and the DOJ has been one of House Republicans' top priorities," but that may be increasingly hard for voters to believe if lawmakers don't actually act on it.

Further, it's not as if having such a narrow majority isn't the fault of House Republicans. This 118th Congress has seen many resignations, with some seats being forced to remain vacant due to the timing of when the member left. Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was just recently replaced by Rep. Vincent Fong, another Republican. Earlier on Tuesday, Republican Michael Rulli was elected in a special election to replace former Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH), who also resigned. 

But, Republicans also forced out one of their own last December, by expelling now former Rep. George Santos (R-NY). He was replaced by a Democrat, Rep. Tom Suozzi.

We've also seen failed votes when it comes to an inability to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on the first try last November, or impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in February. Both votes prevailed on the second try.

There are still members eager to take the vote to hold Garland in contempt. In addition to sharing the Axios report, Rep. Mike Collins (GA) also posted a call for such a vote so as to see where members stand.

Advertisement

Garland appeared before the House Judiciary Committee last Tuesday, where he doubled down on his refusal to turn over the audio and also dismissed concerns about the Department of Justice (DOJ) colluding with DA Alvin Bragg to prosecute former and potentially future President Donald Trump as a "conspiracy theory." Even more recently, Garland whined about the DOJ being held accountable in an op-ed for The Washington Post. 


Tags: MERRICK GARLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Anti-Gun Speech Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
The Media's Laughable Take on the Hunter Biden Verdict Matt Vespa
McCarthy Ouster Nancy Mace Survives Primary Challenge Rebecca Downs
Illegal Aliens Jump in Front of Cars to Blackmail New York Drivers Jamie Parsons
LIVE RESULTS: Primary Night in America Spencer Brown
Biden's Appearance at Juneteenth Event Has People Talking for All the Wrong Reasons Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Anti-Gun Speech Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement