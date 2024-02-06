House Fails to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

On Tuesday night the House voted against impeaching Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who would have been only the second cabinet member impeached, the first since 1876. The final vote was particularly narrow, coming down at 216-214, with Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT), the vice chairman of the House Republican Conference changing his vote to "no" so that there could be a motion to reconsider. Had the vote remained tied at 215-215, it would have failed.

Not only did all Democrats vote against impeaching Mayorkas, but so did Republican Reps. Tom McClintock (CA), Ken Buck (CO), and Mike Gallagher (WI).

A 4th Republican Blake Moore (UT) flipped to No at the end. The reason he did it was NOT because he opposed it. It was so Republicans could bring up a Motion to Reconsider so they could bring the impeachment resolution back up again for a later vote. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 6, 2024

Posts and trends over X not only abound when it comes to Tuesday's effort to impeach Mayorkas, but also how McClintock, Buck, and Gallagher helped tank that effort.

Trump ally Alex Bruesewitz even called upon Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to remove Gallagher from his chairmanship on the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

.@SpeakerJohnson should immediately remove @RepGallagher from being the Chair of the CCP Select Committee.



THOUSANDS of Chinese nationals are INVADING our nation because of the Biden-Mayorkas open border policies.



Mike Gallagher just voted against impeaching @SecMayorkas.



He… — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) February 7, 2024

The failure to impeach Mayorkas comes as House Republicans have acted out against their own, with eight Republicans joining with all Democrats to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last October after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) filed a motion to vacate the chair. Last December, now former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was expelled by the House, as many of his fellow Republicans joined in to provide the necessary votes.

Santos' seat could very well be filled by a Democrat, thus shrinking the already narrow Republican majority even further. Former Rep. Tom Suozzi previously held the seat but left the House to launch a primary challenge to Gov. Kathy Hochul. Should Republican nominee Mazi Pilip emerge victorious, however, that might be a reason for Republicans to try the vote again.

House Republicans are already saying that they intend to try again with the effort to impeach Mayorkas, which includes Johnson's staff and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who would have served as an impeachment manager had it gone through, spoke of trying again when House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) returns from his cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Biggs on Dems defeating their Mayorkas impeachment vote:



“They played a good game. I don't like that we lost. But we haven't lost yet because we're ready to come back as soon as we get Mr. Scalise back.” https://t.co/p0eBBb8Wzn — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) February 7, 2024

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN), who also would have served as an impeachment manager, has since responded.

"While I’m disappointed in the outcome of today’s vote, this is not the end of our efforts to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable. I look forward to Leader Scalise’s return," he said in a statement.

POLITICO's Olivia Beavers was posting about members' votes and floor reactions in real time, which included posts about Green meeting with Gallagher, though he did not change his vote.

There were a group of House Republicans trying to "strong arm" Gallagher to change his vote after he voted ag. impeaching Mayorkas, per to a person close to the convos taking place.



Said argument was how he doesn't know how much blowback he'll face from the base. https://t.co/7ynF1IEFOY — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) February 7, 2024

Gallagher is crossing his arms as his colleagues lean in to talk to him https://t.co/mPP6aHIRtN — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) February 6, 2024

Chair GREEN appears to be yelling at Gallagher again — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) February 6, 2024

This effort to impeach Mayorkas also comes days after the text to a disastrous border bill was released on Sunday, with enough Senate Republicans already coming out against the effort. The speaker has also repeatedly declared the bill to be "dead on arrival."

The crisis at the southern border is not only a problematic issue for Mayorkas, but for President Joe Biden, who has repeatedly and falsely claimed that he needs such a bill to secure the southern border. Immigration is currently Biden's worst issue, RealClearPolling shows, as he has just a 32.5 percent approval rating on the issue.

In response to Republican opposition to such a bill, Biden has taken to blaming Republicans, including former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

Mayorkas and other members of the Biden administration have repeatedly claimed that the border is "secure." Meanwhile, numbers from last December set the record for the most illegal immigrant encounters ever, before the month was even over.

When confronted by a reporter during Tuesday's press briefing about Mayorkas' claims about the border, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared visibly tense and insisted "it was a ridiculous premise and ridiculous statement that was made." She also went on to claim in her answer that Mayorkas was "negotiating in good faith" and that it was Republicans who were "playing politics."

Jean-Pierre's response even included reference to Republican opposition to impeachment, specifically Buck and his op-ed published in The Hill, "Principles matter: Republicans should follow the Constitution and not impeach Mayorkas." Meanwhile, it's Democrats who have shamefully changed the rules on impeachment when they went after Trump.

The House also voted on Tuesday night against a standalone bill to provide aid to Israel. The White House had threatened that Biden would veto such a bill.

Reporter: "President Biden said today that the immigration system is broken...Did President Biden just confirm that Mayorkas gave Congress false information when he said that the border was secure?"



KJP: "It's a ridiculous premise and ridiculous statement...I just wanna be… pic.twitter.com/J79sblwduG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 6, 2024







