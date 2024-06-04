Biden's Executive Order on the Border Crisis Is Here
Garland Calls Suspected Lawfare Collusion a 'Conspiracy Theory'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 04, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland was cornered over alleged collusion between the Department of Justice and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. 

Garland denied the connection, claimed he had no knowledge of why former Assistant Attorney General Matthew Colangelo left a high profile DOJ position (shortly after being hired) to work on Bragg's local prosecution team and called accusations a "conspiracy theory."

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz wasn't buying it and pushed Garland to provide all DOJ communications with Bragg's office to the Committee. Garland refused to agree.

Meanwhile, America First Legal is suing to get answers.




