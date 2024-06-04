Garland Calls Suspected Lawfare Collusion a 'Conspiracy Theory'

Testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland was cornered over alleged collusion between the Department of Justice and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

Garland denied the connection, claimed he had no knowledge of why former Assistant Attorney General Matthew Colangelo left a high profile DOJ position (shortly after being hired) to work on Bragg's local prosecution team and called accusations a "conspiracy theory."

.@mattgaetz: "Matthew Colangelo became the Assistant Attorney General at the very beginning of the Biden administration...Colangelo makes this remarkable downstream career journey from the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. and then pops up in Alvin Bragg's office to… pic.twitter.com/jb20qVEK7W — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) June 4, 2024

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz wasn't buying it and pushed Garland to provide all DOJ communications with Bragg's office to the Committee. Garland refused to agree.

Matt Gaetz faces off against Merrick Garland:



"You come in here and you lodge this attack that it's a conspiracy theory that there's coordinated lawfare against Trump, and then when we say fine, just give us the documents!" pic.twitter.com/402qztvdfx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 4, 2024

Meanwhile, America First Legal is suing to get answers.

/1🚨BREAKING — Biden’s Acting Associate Attorney General Matthew Colangelo left the DOJ to help orchestrate Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution of President Trump.



We just sued the DOJ to uncover Colangelo’s records discussing President Trump before leaving the gov’t.



THREAD: pic.twitter.com/f0KaAnrpX7 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) June 3, 2024











