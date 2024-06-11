LIVE RESULTS: Primary Night in America

In one of the last primary election days before next month's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and Democrats' August convention in Chicago, voters in a handful of states made their choice in state and congressional intraparty contests on Tuesday.

This week, the primary path to November stopped in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina. Plus, voters in Ohio turned out for a special congressional election.

As always, Townhall has live-updating results from our elections partner Decision Desk HQ below.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET

Sitting GOP U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace and William Timmons both face challenges in Tuesday's primary elections, and there's a crowded five-candidate Republican primary field in the Third Congressional District. South Carolina has a runoff trigger if any of the races end without a candidate gaining 50 percent of the vote.

MAINE — Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET

There are Republican primaries in both of Maine's two congressional districts, as well as uncontested races for U.S. Senate to choose the Republican and Democrat to challenge incumbent Senator Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.

NEVADA — Polls close at 10:00 p.m. ET

Nevada Republicans will choose their preferred U.S. Senate candidate and four congressional candidates to represent the GOP in November's general election.

NORTH DAKOTA — Last polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET

Republicans in North Dakota will choose their preferred candidate for governor after Doug Burgum decided not to run for a third term.

Republicans will also vote in the primary for the state's one at-large congressional district after current Rep. Kelly Armstrong opted to run for governor.

OHIO — Polls Close at 7:30 p.m. ET

A special election was held Tuesday for Ohio's Sixth Congressional District after now-former Rep. Bill Johnson resigned earlier this year to assume the presidency of Youngstown State University. Voters will choose between Republican state Senator Michael Rulli and Democrat Air Force veteran Michael Kripchak.

