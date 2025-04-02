Is Elon Musk Leaving the Trump Administration? The White House Just Responded.

Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency have been going through Washington like the Golden Horde, uprooting and exposing government waste and fraud. Their efforts have saved taxpayers $140 billion. Yet, Musk has also become a lightning rod for the Left, which has undertaken a campaign of domestic terrorism against his companies. How long will he remain in his position? Not long. Trump has supposedly told his inner circle that Musk’s role will be modified soon. He is not upset with the Tesla CEO but feels it’s time for him to return to running his companies. Granted, this is based on anonymous sources. Whatever happens, Musk isn’t going away. The Trump White House has responded, but first, read the 'scoop' (via Politico):

President Donald Trump has told his inner circle, including members of his Cabinet, that Elon Musk will be stepping back in the coming weeks from his current role as governing partner, ubiquitous cheerleader and Washington hatchet man.

The president remains pleased with Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency initiative but both men have decided in recent days that it will soon be time for Musk to return to his businesses and take on a supporting role, according to three Trump insiders who were granted anonymity to describe the evolving relationship.

[…]

It also represents a stark shift in the Trump-Musk relationship from a month ago, when White House officials and allies were predicting Musk was “here to stay” and that Trump would find a way to blow past the 130-day time limit.

One senior administration official said Musk is likely to retain an informal role as an adviser and continue to be an occasional face around the White House grounds. Another cautioned that anyone who thinks Musk is going to disappear entirely from Trump’s orbit is “fooling themselves.”

The transition, the insiders said, is likely to correspond to the end of Musk’s time as a “special government employee,” a special status that temporarily exempts him from some ethics and conflict-of-interest rules. That 130-day period is expected to expire in late May or early June.

Musk’s defenders inside the administration believe that the time is right for a transition, given their view that there’s only so much more he can cut from government agencies without shaving too close to the bone.

But many others say, he’s an unpredictable, unmanageable force who has had issues communicating his plans with Cabinet secretaries and through the White House chain of command led by chief of staff Susie Wiles, frequently sending them into a frenzy with unexpected and off-message comments on X, his social-media platform — including sharing unvetted and uncoordinated plans to gut federal agencies.

The political threat Musk poses was highlighted Tuesday after Democrats seized on Musk’s roughly $20 million investment in the Wisconsin race, with some openly calling it a referendum on the polarizing mogul.