Another Country Folds in the Face of Trump's Tariff War

The Mexican government will not impose retaliatory tariffs if President Donald Trump’s proposed duties go into effect on April 2.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum indicated on Wednesday indicated that the nation will look at other ways to navigate the imminent tariff war, according to Reuters.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that Mexico doesn't plan to impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States, ahead of President Donald Trump's announcement of plans to impose new tariffs. Sheinbaum added that Mexico will on Thursday "announce a comprehensive program, not a tit-for-tat on tariffs."

Sheinbaum first indicated this course of action on Tuesday, according to France24.

Mexico has previously vowed a "comprehensive response" to Trump's tariffs, sticking to a strategy of prioritizing dialogue. But Sheinbaum said Tuesday "we do not believe in an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, because that always leads to a bad situation." She added that "of course, measures are taken (in Mexico) because measures are taken on the other side, but the dialogue must continue."

President Trump’s stance on tariffs has raised speculation and debate since he began his second term in January. April 2, which Trump dubbed “Liberation Day,” will see the announcement of tariffs the administration will place on multiple nations, including Mexico, Canada, and several others.

The tariffs will likely affect Mexico more than other countries due to its trade relationship with the U.S., according to France24.

Mexico's economy is considered one of the most vulnerable to Trump's tariffs due to its close trade relations with the United States.

The Latin American nation is home to many foreign-owned vehicle assembly plants operated by companies including Ford, General Motors, BMW, Volkswagen and Toyota.

More than 80 percent of Mexican exports go to the United States, including around three million vehicles a year.

Sheinbaum said her government would wait to hear the details of Trump's announcement Wednesday to respond accordingly.

"We are not certain, no country in the world is certain exactly what will be announced on April 2," she said at her daily press conference.

Trump is expected to announce the new tariffs Wednesday afternoon. So far, the president has kept people guessing when it comes to the nature of the tariffs he plans to implement. However, he has given some clues along the way, such as a 25 percent duty on automobiles and auto parts.

Businesses are preparing for the announcement, as some might be hit harder than others. Laurence Spiewak, CEO of Suerte Tequila, told NBC News that the company will not raise its prices because of the tariffs because “Tequila margins are stronger than ever.”

In 2024, the U.S. imported $5.2 billion worth of tequila and $93 million worth of mezcal from Mexico, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S.

Earlier in the day, Ontario, Canada’s Premier Doug Ford suggested the nation would be willing to drop its tariffs if the United States does the same. The Trump administration has not yet indicated whether it would accept this proposal.