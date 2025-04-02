Megyn Kelly Just Delivered a Masterclass on How the Liberal Media Destroyed Its Credibility

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly went on the warpath with The New York Times in a recent interview. She sat down with the publication’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro, who wrote how Ms. Kelly is “Embracing Her Bias and Rejecting the ‘Old Rules.’” Part of the media’s problem is that they take a holier-than-thou look at Democrats and Republicans and whatever embarrassing personal drama arises in DC. They manufacture a fake impartiality that everyone sees right through, and they claim they’re not partisan, which is the real ‘big lie.’ The fact that most, if not all, are Democrats also contributes to the brand problem: Democrats and their media allies come off as snobby, elitist, and engorged in self-righteousness.

Advertisement

They’re also oozing in self-importance—you’re not more important than first responders. C’mon. Neither are you some bulwark against authoritarianism; you willingly lied about Joe Biden’s mental condition for years. Enough with the truth to power—those days are dead. Drop the fake veneer of impartiality—people want subjectivity. Bias and partisanship make all things clear, and Kelly admits that in this hellfire segment, where she explains why being partisan gives her credibility, and how it doesn’t mean she’s Team Trump all the time, admitting that she pressed him hard, and the president didn’t speak to her for months. People gravitate towards podcasters and other alternative information ecosystems due to their subjectivity. Also, they’re tired of being told what to think by the dying, corrupt, and evil legacy media (via NYT) [bold text indicates Garcia-Navarro]:

🔥 Watch Megyn Kelly Shut Down NYT Journalist’s Narrative on Trump



“I don't give a sh*t about Trump getting handsy with somebody 20 years ago. I want someone who will close the border, which he has. I want someone who will keep boys out of my daughter's sports, which he has.”… pic.twitter.com/u14jcG3jlU — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 30, 2025

I just want to understand something clearly. Donald Trump was found liable for sexual abuse in a civil court. He’s been accused by many women. You don’t believe any of that? I think the most serious thing I’ve heard about him has been the E. Jean Carroll allegation, that he sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf dressing room, and I don’t believe one word of that. Not one word. There are other women who have said — Oh, I know. I have interviewed some of them. The things I heard included things like he got handsy on an airplane. Now, I don’t know whether that happened or it didn’t, but do I find that a deal-breaker for a possible politician? Not really. At least I reported on their stories and did them the courtesy of bringing them to air in front of millions of people and let the audience make up its mind. My problem is more with these Democrats who will bury these allegations against their candidates or their candidates’ spouses and then play holier than thou when they’re looking at Donald Trump Do you still see yourself as a journalist? Yeah, I’m still a journalist. I break news all the time, and when I sit with Trump or anyone else in the administration, I ask tough questions. As recently as September of ’23, I interviewed Trump, and he got so mad at me, he didn’t talk to me for six or seven months. Look, it’s a tough job to do. You have to be able to hit the people you admire, and I do. Right before the election I ripped on Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally as too bro-tastic and got specific about why. If you haven’t sold your soul, you have to be willing to criticize the people you admire on your, quote, side, and my owning my bias by going out there onstage with Donald Trump and saying, “I’m voting for him, and you should, too” is a bonus when it comes to my credibility. Now everyone has zero doubt about where I stand, and they can filter everything I say through the appropriate lens. What typically happens in journalism is they say they have no bias, and then they just work it out in the printed word or on their shows without owning it, but the audience knows it, and it creates a distrust and a divide. When it comes to Trump and me: My own personal opinion is that most of the allegations against him are much more complicated than the mainstream media would have you believe. I don’t think Donald Trump is a rapist or a sexual assaulter. I do think he’s taken inappropriate liberties with women and gotten handsy with them in a way he’s owned himself years ago when he was a celebrity, and it is what it is. That’s the past. But it’s just about so much more than that. We are talking about how many people are dying at the southern border because of the invasion that we’ve suffered under Joe Biden. We’re talking about Laken Riley, whose killer was let in under Biden. We put him on a taxpayer flight down to Georgia where he murdered her. I don’t give a [expletive] about Trump getting handsy with someone 20 years ago. I want someone who will close the border, which he has. I want someone who will keep boys out of my daughters’ sports, which he has. I want someone who will stand up to the insane D.E.I. policies so that white kids will stop hearing in school that they’re born with some original sin from which they cannot recover, which he has. Do you think you could be at Fox now in the way that you were before? Can I rein back in the opinion me and do what I used to do? I could, but I don’t have any interest in that, and I don’t think that’s the model for the future either.

The old ways of doing things have been smashed. Trump has been the point of the lance on that front, and the media ended up being the ones broken and defeated trying to beat him. They can’t. He’s too smart, the voters know the game, and this institution needs to correct its course quickly if it wishes to survive. No one wants to hear the whining of coddled left-wing progressives who muzzle free speech because they think its violence, the rationalization for the rapes and murders of Israelis by Hamas, or authoritarian lectures from these kids. You know how this goes: ‘If you disagree with me, you’re a Nazi.’