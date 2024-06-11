Let's Rewind the Clock: DOJ Tried Really Hard to Keep Hunter Out of...
Tipsheet

Garland Whines in the Washington Post About Holding DOJ Accountable

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 11, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Taking to the pages of the Washington Post Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a series of complaints as Republicans on Capitol Hill work to hold the Department of Justice accountable for unconstitutional political targeting. 

In an op-ed, Garland calls Republican oversight "attacks" and holds lawmakers to account for violent crackpots making real threats against the Department.  

"In recent weeks, we have seen an escalation of attacks that go far beyond public scrutiny, criticism, and legitimate and necessary oversight of our work. They are baseless, personal and dangerous. These attacks come in the form of threats to defund particular department investigations, most recently the special counsel’s prosecution of the former president," Garland writes, connecting a California bomb threat to congressional oversight and inquiry. "They come in the form of conspiracy theories crafted and spread for the purpose of undermining public trust in the judicial process itself."

During testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee last week, Garland called questions about former Assistant Attorney General Matthew Colangelo taking a demotion to serve on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecution team against President Trump a "conspiracy theory." 

The op-ed comes less than 24-hours after House Republicans reiterated plans to hold Garland in contempt. 

During Garland's tenure the DOJ has targeted Catholics inside their places of worship, parents at school board meetings, pursued harsh prison sentences for non-violent January 6 participants, failed to prosecute violent attacks against pro-life medical clinics and much more. 

Most recent, Garland has refused to release the audio of an interview conducted by former Special Counsel Robert Hur with President Joe Biden about his mishandling of classified information. 

