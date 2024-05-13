Stop Pretending These 'Protesters' Are Legitimate
White House Insists on a 'Political' Solution to Deal With Hamas Terrorists
Libs Want Townhall Charged Under 'Genocide Convention' for Reporting the Truth About Israe...
Here’s Why Biden Is Reportedly Withholding Intel From Israel
Gold Star Families Blast Jen Psaki's Lies: 'Her Useless A** Wasn't Even There'
Psaki Busted for Blatant Lie About Biden in Her New Book
Nancy Pelosi Back to Denigrating Fellow Americans With Claims About 'Guns, Gays, and...
Even CNN Is Alarmed by Biden's Latest Poll Numbers
'No Respectable Normal Political Party' in U.S.: Ted Cruz Slams Democrats for Abandoning...
Here’s How Pro-Hamas Columbia Students Protested at Their Graduation
As Expanded War Looms, a Subdued Israel Marks Memorial Day
J.K. Rowling Received Backlash for Saying This About a ‘Trans’ Person
Dem Strategist Warns: Biden Is in Serious Trouble Because He Keeps Alienating Swing...
Track Athlete Alleges Sexual Harassment From ‘Transgender’ Male Teammate
Tipsheet

Garland to Be Held in Contempt. This is Why.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 13, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

House Republicans plan to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress later this week. Garland continues his refusal to turn over audio files of the interview former Special Counsel Robert Hur conducted with President Joe Biden. The interview was part of Hur's investigation into Biden for mishandling classified information as a private citizen. 

Advertisement

"Special Counsel Hur’s report makes clear, despite its conclusion that criminal charges are not warranted, that President Biden willfully and unlawfully retained classified materials while he was a private citizen. The Committees subpoenaed Attorney General Garland to produce documents and materials responsive to four specific requests concerning Special Counsel Hur’s investigation on February 27, 2024," Jordan continued. "To date, despite numerous requests from the Committees for certain audio recordings responsive to the subpoena, and a specific warning that failure to produce the audio recordings would result in contempt proceedings, Attorney General Garland has failed to do so. The Attorney General has further invoked no constitutional or legal privilege relieving his obligation to fully respond to the Committees’ subpoenas. Attorney General Garland’s willful refusal to comply with the Committees’ subpoenas constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution as prescribed by law." 

Recommended

One Look at Biden's Top Advisor Explains His Support for Hamas Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

"In short, the audio recordings would offer unique and important information to advance the Committees’ impeachment inquiry and inform the Judiciary Committee as to the need for legislative reforms to the operations of the Department or the conduct of Special Counsel investigations. Moreover, contrary to the Department’s assertion that the audio recordings are 'cumulative' of the transcripts, an audio recording is the best evidence of a witness interview," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan released in a resolution Monday. 

In Hur's written report, which was published in February, he revealed Biden was not being charged with mishandling classified information at his downtown Washington D.C. office or in his Delaware garage because he was too old and has a bad memory. 

"We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during out interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," the report states. "Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness."

Advertisement

The House Oversight Committee will hold a markup of contempt charges against Garland on Thursday. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Look at Biden's Top Advisor Explains His Support for Hamas Katie Pavlich
How to Neutralize the Campus Communists Kurt Schlichter
Libs Want Townhall Charged Under 'Genocide Convention' for Reporting the Truth About Israel and Hamas Spencer Brown
UN Quietly Changes Gaza Casualty Numbers...by a Lot Spencer Brown
Gold Star Families Blast Jen Psaki's Lies: 'Her Useless A** Wasn't Even There' Matthew Foldi
'No Respectable Normal Political Party' in U.S.: Ted Cruz Slams Democrats for Abandoning Israel Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Look at Biden's Top Advisor Explains His Support for Hamas Katie Pavlich
Advertisement