Zeldin Reminds Who the Real 'Threat to Democracy' Is After Trump Verdict

Reactions have come pouring in following former and potentially future President Donald Trump being found "guilty" on all counts on Thursday. Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, who was also the Republican gubernatorial nominee, was among those releasing a statement. He came particularly close to beating Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022. Despite his loss, Zeldin also helped elect New York Republicans to Congress that year.

Zeldin's lengthy statement touched upon just about everything to do with what was wrong with the trial, starting with the reminder that the case should not have even been brought. The case has also served from the start as being a pretty clear example of election interference:

This case should have never been brought forward in the first place. This political persecution, designed to interfere with the 2024 election, was a disgusting abuse and weaponization of the criminal justice system. This ruling is obviously going to be overturned on appeal, but, for Democrats, this case was never about the merits. This was a coordinated effort by a District Attorney fulfilling a campaign pledge to prosecute Trump without the slightest clue of the possible charge. With the help of the Biden Justice Department, this sham trial was a campaign inside of a campaign to secure a talking point, regardless of how much damage it could cause to our country and criminal justice system.

The case itself, and how it was brought, as well as the players, such as the judge involved, are also problematic. Zeldin uses the term "zombie case," as a fellow New York Republican, House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik did:

The Democrats tried their political prosecution in Manhattan, where it would be virtually impossible for President Trump to get a fair jury of his peers. They secured a judge in Juan Merchan who should have been recused due to his clear conflict of interest. Merchan is a Biden-Harris donor who is suspiciously the same guy who presided over a Trump Organization case, the Weisselberg prosecution and Bannon prosecution. On top of it all, his daughter works for a firm actively raising millions of dollars leveraging this case for Democrats across the country. Merchan was totally conflicted, showing bias at every turn, issuing an unconstitutional gag order on the defendant and allowing salacious testimony from a porn star that had nothing to do with the case. The Department of Justice, Federal Election Commission, and Bragg’s predecessor all previously declined to proceed with these charges. Bragg took this zombie case on, well after the two-year statute of limitations had expired, and elevated 34 misdemeanor counts to felony charges without ever identifying, let alone proving, what underlying crime was committed. The Judge and DA even went as far as telling the jury they can make a conviction by choosing whatever underlying, uncharged crime they want without the jurors even coming up with the same crime or disclosing which laws on the books they use.

On a concluding note, Zeldin once more reminds about just who is this "threat to Democracy," a talking point President Joe Biden and his reelection campaign have used at length to go after Trump:

There is no greater threat to Democracy than Joe Biden and the Democrats trying to lock up Biden’s chief political opposition for the rest of his life, keep Trump off the campaign trail, bankrupt him and his family, remove him from the November ballot, and deny Americans the right to choose for themselves who they want to elect as their next President. This all serves as a reminder of just how urgent and necessary our victory will be November 5th.

The Make America Great Again Inc. PAC on Thursday night put together a comprehensive list of fellow Republicans who weighed in to stand by the president, with a portion of Zeldin's remarks included in that roundup.

Zeldin's X account posted the statement, as well as other reactions from the former congressman, including a fundraising link. There were so many donations on Thursday night that the site was briefly down. Republicans have been touting record fundraising numbers.

— Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) May 30, 2024

The former congressman also repeated his warnings about "Biden and his allies" using the "threat to democracy" talking point while talking to Newsmax's Eric Bolling, and even memorably called it "bulls**t." He also spoke to ABC News.

The world witnessed today the conclusion of one of the most un-American political persecutions that will ever take place in our country. This case will be successfully appealed, but for Biden, Bragg and the Democrats, this was never about the merits. pic.twitter.com/JxE0WXny9U — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) May 31, 2024

Interestingly, what Zeldin did not mention touches upon his gubernatorial run. Throughout his gubernatorial campaign, Zeldin made it a point to focus on tackling crime and restoring law and order. He also made clear he would have fired DA Alvin Bragg on "day one" of his term.

Bragg was the one who brought this case against Trump last year, charging him with felonies when he could have brought the charges as misdemeanors, was using an untested legal theory, and after the statute of limitations had expired. Others had also declined to prosecute.

New York is currently dealing with the reign of Democrats who campaigned and were elected on lawfare, specifically to go after Trump. Attorney General Letitia James is another egregious example, as she's gone after Trump, his family, and his business in civil cases.