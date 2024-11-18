Victory: PA Supreme Court Shuts Down Dems' Attempt to Steal Senate Race

They tried to steal it. They failed. It was a weird dynamic where this event in Pennsylvania’s Senate race was shocking but also not too surprising given liberal America’s penchant for engaging in election shenanigans when results don’t go their way. Republican Dave McCormick defeated incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), but he refused to concede. Even with no path given how much vote is left and how provisional ballots land, with most being rejected due to not meeting the benchmark requirements for authenticity, McCormick’s lead was viewed by both Republicans and Democrats as insurmountable. Most of the outstanding ballots were in red counties, like Cambria. It was over, but Casey and lawyer Marc Elias were finding ways to steal it.

🚨🚨🚨#BucksCounty Democrat Commissioners violate the rule of law and ignore PA Supreme Court ruling!



Democrat Commissioners Diane Marseglia and Bob Harvie voted today to count illegal ballots, against PA Supreme Court ruling, in an attempt to aid former Senator Bob Casey.… pic.twitter.com/qAdFlVchmh — Bucks GOP (@BucksGOP) November 14, 2024

An update on the PA Senate Recount: There's approximately ~50,000 potential ballots still to review. Philly is done. If trends hold at most there would be at most 40,000 valid ballots left to count most likely less. McCormick has a lead of 29,000 votes. Again no path for Casey. — Mark Davin Harris (@markdharris) November 13, 2024

The Democrat Bucks County Commissioners just voted to count misdated and undated mail in ballots to try and help Bob Casey and one of them straight up says that she knows it's illegal but simply does not care.



Dems are trying to steal an election in PA.pic.twitter.com/7KP4Qoy31b — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 14, 2024

In Bucks County, the Democratic commissioners obliged, defying the courts and declaring that illegal ballots would be counted. The Republicans’ legal team filed a challenge, and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued its ruling. They ordered the immediate cessation of counting illegal ballots in the totally unnecessary recount.

🚨 The PA Supreme Court has sided with the McCormick campaign and ordering an immediate end to the unlawful acts of the counties on this issue. Again the race was over but now it’s reallyx3 over — Mark Davin Harris (@markdharris) November 18, 2024

BREAKING: In case over undated/incorrectly dated mail ballots, the PA Supreme Court says the ballots “shall not be counted” for the Nov. 5 election. pic.twitter.com/C167Rb6jX3 — Carter Walker (@ByCarterWalker) November 18, 2024

The PA Supreme Court has ruled: STOP counting the illegal mail-in ballots.



Several counties segregated the mis-dated/illegal ballots. This ruling should mean that the vote totals will update... because they include illegal ballots.



McCormick wins. pic.twitter.com/tXtK0Pi1N1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2024

In case you missed it, this is what Pennsylvania Democrats wanted to get counted in this circus:

#Pennsylvania #Casey’s lawyers are actually in court arguing for the following “votes” to be counted: (1) ballots of NON-registered “voters;” (2) un-signed mail in ballots; (3) mail-in ballots w/o dates; (4) ballots cast in a county where the Voter does NOT live. #CmonMan🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/UQ0A4EM2CQ — Guy Ciarrocchi (@PaSuburbsGuy) November 13, 2024

The GOP stopped the steal.