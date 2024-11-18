An Update on Dennis Prager
Victory: PA Supreme Court Shuts Down Dems' Attempt to Steal Senate Race

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 18, 2024 3:37 PM
AP Photo/Morry Gash

They tried to steal it. They failed. It was a weird dynamic where this event in Pennsylvania’s Senate race was shocking but also not too surprising given liberal America’s penchant for engaging in election shenanigans when results don’t go their way. Republican Dave McCormick defeated incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), but he refused to concede. Even with no path given how much vote is left and how provisional ballots land, with most being rejected due to not meeting the benchmark requirements for authenticity, McCormick’s lead was viewed by both Republicans and Democrats as insurmountable. Most of the outstanding ballots were in red counties, like Cambria. It was over, but Casey and lawyer Marc Elias were finding ways to steal it.

In Bucks County, the Democratic commissioners obliged, defying the courts and declaring that illegal ballots would be counted. The Republicans’ legal team filed a challenge, and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued its ruling. They ordered the immediate cessation of counting illegal ballots in the totally unnecessary recount.

In case you missed it, this is what Pennsylvania Democrats wanted to get counted in this circus:

The GOP stopped the steal. 

