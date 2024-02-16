NY Judge Reaches Decision in Fraud Case Brought Against Trump by AG Letitia James

New York Judge Arthur Engoron found former President Donald Trump, some of his family members, plus other business associates liable on Friday in the civil fraud case brought by Attorney General Letitia James.

As a result, the 45th President and his associates are now on the hook for more than $360 million in fines, plus Trump is prohibited from applying for loans from New York financial institutions for three years and banned from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years. In addition, his sons Eric and Don Jr. are prohibited from serving as officers or directors for two years.

According to the order from Judge Engoron, "defendants Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, the Trump Organization, Inc., Trump Organization LLC, 401 North Wabash Venture LLC, Trump Old Post Office LLC, 40 Wall Street LLC, and Seven Springs LLC" were found to be "liable under the second, third, fourth, fifth, and seventh causes of action" in the civil action. The case, notably, is part of AG James' declared quest to take down Donald Trump.

Here's how the fines and penalties settled out for each of the defendants in the 92-page verdict (emphasis added):

ORDERED that defendants Donald Trump, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, the Trump Organization, Inc., Trump Organization LLC, DJT Holdings LLC, DJT Holdings Managing Member, Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, 401 North Wabash Venture LLC, Trump Old Post Office LLC, 40 Wall Street LLC, are jointly and severally liable to plaintiff in the amount of $168,040,168, with pre-judgment interest from March 4, 2019; and it is further ORDERED that defendants Donald Trump, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, the Trump Organization, Inc., and Trump Organization LLC, and the Trump Old Post Office LLC are jointly and severally liable to plaintiff in the amount of $126,828,600, with pre-judgment interest from May 11, 2022; and it is further ORDERED that defendants Donald Trump, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, the Trump Organization, Inc., and Trump Organization LLC are jointly and severally liable to plaintiff in the amount of $60,000,000, with pre-judgment interest from June 26, 2023; and it is further ORDERED that defendant Eric Trump is liable to plaintiff in the amount of $4,013,024, with pre-judgment interest from May 11, 2022; and it is further ORDERED that defendant Donald Trump, Jr. is liable to plaintiff in the amount of $4,013,024, with pre-judgment interest from May 11, 2022; and it is further ORDERED that defendant Allen Weisselberg is liable to plaintiff in the amount of $1,000,000, with pre-judgment interest from January 9, 2023; and it is further ORDERED that defendants Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney are hereby permanently enjoined from serving in the financial control function of any New York corporation or similar business entity registered and/or licensed in New York State; and it is further ORDERED that defendants Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg, and Jeffrey McConney are hereby enjoined from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years; and it is further ORDERED that defendants Donald Trump, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, the Trump Organization, Inc., Trump Organization LLC, DJT Holdings LLC, DJT Holdings Managing Member, Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, 401 North Wabash Venture LLC, Trump Old Post Office LLC, 40 Wall Street LLC, are hereby enjoined from applying for loans from any financial institution chartered by or registered with the New York Department of Financial Services for a period of three years; and it is further ORDERED that defendants Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., are hereby enjoined from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of two years...

In a statement following the judge's verdict, Trump attorney Alina Habba called the outcome "a manifest injustice - plain and simple" and "the culmination of a multi-year, politically fueled witch hunt that was designed to 'take down Donald Trump,' before Letitia James ever stepped foot into the Attorney General's office."

"Countless hours of testimony proved that there was no wrongdoing, no crime, and no victim," Habba stated. "Given the grave stakes, we trust that the Appellate Division will overturn this egregious verdict and end this relentless persecution against my clients."

"Let me make one thing perfectly clear: this is not just about Donald Trump," continued Habba. "It will serve as a signal to every single American that New York is no longer open for business."

This is a developing story and may be updated.