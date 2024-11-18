Roommate of Laken Riley's Killer Drops a Bombshell at Trial

During the murder trial of Laken Riley in a Georgia courtroom Monday, the roommate of Jose Ibarra – also an illegal immigrant from Venezuela – detailed receiving a taxpayer-funded stay at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City. After living at the hotel, Ibarra traveled on a "humanitarian flight" to Atlanta. Once there, Ibarra brutally murdered 22-year-old nursing student Riley – disfiguring her skull – after she fought off his sexual assault for 18 minutes.

Advertisement

Biden-Harris broke our border ON PURPOSE.



Laken Riley's killer illegally entered through the open border.



He stayed at the TAXPAYER-FUNDED Roosevelt Hotel.



He took TAXPAYER-FUNDED flights from NY–GA.



This NEVER should've happened.



In 63 days, we will SECURE OUR BORDER AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/h0bRlaUwid — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) November 18, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Monday morning he plans to issue an emergency declaration to use the military for the implementation of his deportation task force, focusing on criminals like Ibarra.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan is putting sanctuary cities on notice as Democratic mayors vow to protect vicious criminal aliens.

These sanctuary policies protect child rapists. That is not an exaggeration or hyperbole. Every week, ICE’s Boston office is arresting illegal aliens charged w/ child rape who have been released from local custody after ICE’s detainer requests were ignored. It’s very disturbing. https://t.co/2We3UZYLny — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 18, 2024