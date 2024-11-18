An Update on Dennis Prager
Bill Gates Wants to Do What to Our Food Supply?
Preliminary Results of Des Moines Register Investigation Into Selzer Poll
PA Supreme Court to Dems: The Steal Ends Now
VIP
Amazing Surprises Keep Coming
VIP
The NY Times Fails a Breakfast Fact-Check, Kristen Welker Ignores Lawfare, and Joe...
VIP
Anti-Gun Freakout Over Suppressor Sales Much Ado About Nothing
We Know Who Trump Has Picked to Serve as His Secretary of Transportation
VIP
Post-Election Memo Reveals More Good News for Trump and Republicans
VIP
Here's Why a Slew of College Athletes Filed a Title IX Lawsuit
VIP
Wow: Iowa's 'Gold Standard' Pollster Is Quitting Election Polling After Badly Botching Fin...
Here's Who AOC Is Now Blaming for Election Losses
A Cruise Line Will Offer Americans a Four-Year Escape From Trump's Presidency
Medical Examiner Makes Stunning Admission During Daniel Penny Trial
Tipsheet

Roommate of Laken Riley's Killer Drops a Bombshell at Trial

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 18, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

During the murder trial of Laken Riley in a Georgia courtroom Monday, the roommate of Jose Ibarra – also an illegal immigrant from Venezuela – detailed receiving a taxpayer-funded stay at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City. After living at the hotel, Ibarra traveled on a "humanitarian flight" to Atlanta. Once there, Ibarra brutally murdered 22-year-old nursing student Riley – disfiguring her skull – after she fought off his sexual assault for 18 minutes. 

Advertisement

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Monday morning he plans to issue an emergency declaration to use the military for the implementation of his deportation task force, focusing on criminals like Ibarra. 

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan is putting sanctuary cities on notice as Democratic mayors vow to protect vicious criminal aliens.  

Recommended

PA Supreme Court to Dems: The Steal Ends Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PA Supreme Court to Dems: The Steal Ends Now Matt Vespa
Medical Examiner Makes Stunning Admission During Daniel Penny Trial Mia Cathell
We Know Who Trump Has Picked to Serve as His Secretary of Transportation Rebecca Downs
PA Dems Attempting to Steal Senate Election May End Up in Some Serious Legal Trouble Guy Benson
Preliminary Results of Des Moines Register Investigation Into Selzer Poll Matt Vespa
SecDef Pete Hegseth Will Be a Welcome Injection of Vitamin I (Infantry) Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
PA Supreme Court to Dems: The Steal Ends Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement