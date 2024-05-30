'A Travesty of Justice': Top House Republicans Weigh In on Trump 'Guilty' Verdict in 'Sham Trial'

On Thursday, a New York City jury found former and potentially future President Donald Trump "guilty" on all 34 counts in a particularly problematic trial, from a judge with a clear conflict of interest, to worrisome jury instructions. Once the verdict was announced, House Republicans were quick to chime in to condemn the verdict and support the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Advertisement

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) was among the first to release a statement. "The verdict is a travesty of justice. The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge with an unfair process, designed to keep President Trump off the campaign trail and avoid bringing attention to President Biden’s failing radical policies," Jordan lamented, also reminding how it's a distraction from the problems to do with President Joe Biden.

The statement also ended on a hopeful note, though. "Americans see through Democrats' lawfare tactics and know President Trump will be vindicated on appeal," Jordan also shared.

Members of House Republican leadership were also quick to weigh in, including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

"Today’s verdict shows how corrupt, rigged, and unAmerican the weaponized justice system has become under Joe Biden and Democrats. I fully support President Trump appealing this decision and look forward to a higher New York Court to deliver justice and overturn this verdict," she noted, also speaking about an appeal.

Her statement laid out even further problems with the trial, as well as how Biden's campaign is a "failing" one.

"The facts are clear: this was a zombie case illegally brought forward by a corrupt prosecutor doing Joe Biden’s political bidding in a desperate attempt to save Joe Biden’s failing campaign. The case hinged on the testimony of a convicted felon who was disbarred for lying and perjured himself when he lied to Congress. This sham trial was overseen by a corrupt and highly unethical Judge who is a Biden donor and whose own family has directly profited from this case," she continued. "This corrupt Democrat Judge imposed a clearly unconstitutional gag order on President Trump and his team. This corrupt Democrat Judge routinely sided with the prosecution and prevented President Trump’s defense from calling a critical witness to the stand. The prosecution team that brought forward this case consisted of a Soros-funded Far Left Democrat District Attorney on a vendetta, Democrat political operatives, and Democrat donors."

As a final note, Stefanik still continued to highlight problems with the case, while also calling on supporters to help Trump get elected. "From the start, the weaponized scales of justice were stacked against President Trump. Joe Biden, Far Left Democrats, and their stenographers in the mainstream media have made it clear they will stop at nothing to prevent President Trump from returning to the White House. We must work around the clock to ensure President Trump is victorious this November to save America from Biden’s failed Far Left Democrat agenda and the illegal weaponization of the justice system against the American people," she concluded.

My statement on the rigged verdict in the New York City Biden Trial against President Trump:



“Today’s verdict shows how corrupt, rigged, and unAmerican the weaponized justice system has become under Joe Biden and Democrats. I fully support President Trump appealing this decision… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 30, 2024

A press release from the chairwoman also highlighted numerous instances in which she "has been a key ally to President Trump during this sham Biden trial," including letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland and complaints about those involved in prosecuting the case.

Stefanik's name has been floated as a potential running mate for Trump in November, an announcement he is not expected to make until shortly before the July 15-July 18 Republican National Convention.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who was quick to endorse Trump not long after he earned the gavel, also released a statement.

Advertisement

His statement was particularly strong as he called out Democrats celebrating the decision. "Today is a shameful day in American history. Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one," Johnson's statement began.

It wasn't merely that the speaker focused on the failures of the president and his administration, but also weaponization, as he encouraged the American people to use this to elect Trump. "The weaponization of our justice system has been a hallmark of the Biden Administration, and the decision today is further evidence that Democrats will stop at nothing to silence dissent and crush their political opponents," Johnson continued. "The American people see this as lawfare, and they know it is wrong—and dangerous. President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict—and he WILL WIN!"

My statement on President Trump trial verdict:



Today is a shameful day in American history. Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 30, 2024

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who is running for U.S. Senate and was one of the first candidates who Trump endorsed in the 2024 cycle, also quickly weighed in on what he referred to as "the Democrats' political prosecution of President Donald Trump."

Advertisement

"It’s a sad day for our country, as Joe Biden and his liberal cronies have advanced their election interference plot. Joe Biden is behind all of this because he knows he can’t beat him at the ballot box. It’s a complete and total SHAM, and it has been since the beginning," he said, focusing on slamming Biden from the start as he went on to mention other problems with the case.

"Look at the facts: Corrupt DA Alvin Bragg is funded by Biden donors, Judge Juan Merchan donated to Biden and his daughter works for high-profile Democrats, and lead prosecutor Matthew Colangelo was formerly a top official in Biden’s weaponized Department of Justice," Banks called to mind. "There was no way for this to be a fair trial. While these New York jurors may have been willing to play a part in this sham, the American people recognize that these charges amount to nothing more than election interference orchestrated by the Biden administration. I stand with Donald J. Trump, and the American people do too.”

He also called it "shameful" that the sentencing for Trump is on July 11, four days before the RNC.

The New York trial was a total sham that was rigged from the beginning.



12 liberal jurors don’t decide who the next president is. We the people do.



The final verdict comes on November 5th when we the people will vote to send Trump back to the White House!



I STAND WITH TRUMP! — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) May 30, 2024

Advertisement



