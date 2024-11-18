Chris Matthews Nails What's Wrong With Dems

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews sounded more like a Fox News host, or someone who wasn’t engulfed in liberal media propaganda, after the 2024 election, venturing onto MSNBC with the crew of Morning Joe the day after the election to excoriate Democrats for their inability to speak to voters. For a party that prided itself on being kid geniuses regarding how voters think, they dropped the ball, another sign that its consultant class is too elite, overeducated, and incapable of taking accountability. Some introspection is required if Democrats want to win again because their 2024 strategy led to over 80 percent of counties shifting toward Trump and the Republicans, some of the deepest shifts coming from urban strongholds. Trump scaled their urban wall.

The reasons are simple: immigration and the economy. The immigration issue leeches into the overall decline of public safety. Matthews ripped into Democrats for the border crisis, adding he has no clue who they thought they were playing to by oddly passing this issue by and dismissing those who had concerns of not being capable of understanding it. No, voters do—even Hispanics. They want the laws enforced, and Trump has a mandate for mass deportations as most Americans, including Hispanics, support it. Working people see this as Democrats allowing these migrants, most of whom are here illegally, to take this country away.

He also said Democrats must stop all this spending, which has driven up prices. The appalling condescension needs to stop, too. And that’s where Democrats were playing to—wealthy, white, college-educated progressives who ironically don’t know anything. They’re hyper-partisan and over-the-top on every issue, far left on most matters of public policy, even more so than nonwhite Democrats. When you have a sect that thinks America is no better than Apartheid South Africa, you’re going to get some whacky people and policy pitches, along with derision if you don’t hop on their woke train. The Democrats’ agenda was exclusionary to the hilt and left many voters wanting to punch these people in the face, from media segments since the Left hasn’t learned.

Yeah, you love to see it. Please keep your head in the sand, progressives. If you keep this up, get used to saying ‘President JD Vance’ in the next election.