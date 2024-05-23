Rashida Tlaib Paid Anti-Israel Consultant Tied to Terrorist-Linked Groups

Reporting from the Washington Examiner on Tuesday revealed that Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a member of the anti-Israel Squad, has spent more than $435,000 on "fundraising consulting" from her campaign and leadership PAC since 2020 for Unbought Power. The group is based in Florida, operated by Rasha Mubarak, and described as "a close ally of Tlaib’s who recently held key roles for terrorism-tied organizations in the United States." As Fox News reported last October, not long after the October 7 attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel, Mubarak also serves as Treasurer of Tlaib's Rooted in Community Leadership.

As the Washington Examiner reported:

The routine cash transfers from Rashida Tlaib for Congress and Rooted in Community Leadership PAC to Unbought Power underscore how the congresswoman has aligned herself with activists helping to coordinate operations for entities sharing connections to Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and other terrorist factions. A joint fundraising committee for members of the Squad, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Cori Bush (D-MO), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and other Democrats, also paid $86,000 to the firm run by Mubarak, who once said she is tired of hearing the “lie” that “Israel has the right to defend herself” against terrorism. ... Between 2023 and 2024, Tlaib’s campaign and leadership PAC have paid $139,000 to Unbought Power, with $43,000 of that sum being sent to Mubarak’s firm just this year.

Mubarak has since protected her X account, following the Fox News report, though she reportedly "amplified several pro-Palestinian messages on her social media account, particularly of rallies across the United States." Her public Facebook posts advertise pro-Hamas events, as do the Instagram posts she's tagged in.

The most recent Instagram post she's tagged in, as of Thursday morning, comes from the Florida Palestine Network and references the "Nakba," or catastrophe, the narrative Israel's enemies have gone with since the 1948 independence. "The Nakba is not just a historical event but an ongoing genocide, as Palestinians continue to face Israel's settler colonial regime through occupation, displacement, and denial of their rights. It is a central part of Palestinian identity, memory, and struggle for justice, dignity, and the right of return to their homeland," the post claims.

Recent posts, including one from May 13, shows her wearing a keffiyeh and listed in a local news report as being affiliated with the Florida Palestine Network. Another one from April 29 lambasts the police and claims "The violent anti-Palestinian racism and repression from the City [of Orlando], and the gendered violence and assault from OPD I have experienced, are tools to sustain white supremacy and zionism."

Other posts promote demonstrations in Florida, where crackdowns on such prohibited activity have been swift. On Tuesday, Mubarak reacted with heart comments in a post that contains the pro-genocidal phrase of "#fromtherivertothesea." There's a post from a local CODE PINK group, another pro-Hamas organization, and one with ties to China. The post contains several anti-police hashtags, including "#DefundThePolice" and even "AbolishThePolice." Mubarak's Facebook page describes her in part as an "Abolitionist."

Tlaib has also referenced the Nakba, even introducing a resolution last week. She was also censured last November in part for defending the phrase of "From the River to the Sea."

The website for Unbought Power also references Mubarak's Palestinian identity. "It can be challenging to navigate this complicated realm of unconditioned activism, and I am continuously learning. But as someone who has herself experienced marginalization as a Woman of Color -- even in the most progressive of spaces--for being vocal on my consistent support of human rights--inclusive of Palestinian human rights--I have become seasoned in understanding what it means to truly be an unapologetic movement builder," the homepage mentions in part.

Ironically, there's a cartoon image of Mubarak wearing a shirt that lists "Antisemitism" as one of the social ills to "Resist."

Mubarak isn't merely tied to Tlaib and other Squad members, but also Alliance for Global Justice, which the Washington Examiner also reported had ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. As the Washington Examiner further mentioned:

Alliance for Global Justice and its offshoots, including the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, cannot fundraise online and are now instructing the public to mail checks to AFGJ’s address in Tucson, Arizona. The Tlaib consultant, according to corporate records filed in Virginia, is also president of the advocacy arm of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights. The U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights has sponsored the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions National Committee, which includes a separate coalition reportedly counting Hamas, the PFLP, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad as members. The BDS National Committee shares close ties to AFGJ since a project that has been under the Arizona-based charity called the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel is a founding member of the committee. On May 9, the Mubarak-led advocacy arm of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights submitted documents to Virginia’s corporation commission indicating it would soon dissolve. ... Mubarak and Alliance for Global Justice did not reply to requests for comment. The Tlaib consultant also worked from 2015 to 2018 as a top staffer for the Florida chapter for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, according to Mubarak’s LinkedIn profile. CAIR was an unindicted co-conspirator of Hamas in a 2009 terrorism financing case, and one of its former top staffers, Ghassan Elashi, was convicted in 2008 for helping to funnel millions of dollars to Hamas.

As Townhall has covered, the head of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) declared last December he was "happy" to see the October 7 slaughter of Israelis. The group also has ties to the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), and is funded by dark money liberal groups. More recently, CAIR also supported pro-Hamas encampments on college campuses across the country,

Tlaib did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News or the Washington Examiner. When she's been previously approached by Fox News' Hillary Vaughn, she ignored questions about Hamas beheading babies. More recently, she launched into a rant against Fox News for Heinrich daring to ask her about "Death to America" chants that took place last month in Dearborn, Michigan, where Tlaib's district is located.