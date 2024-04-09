Michigan or Iran? Shocking Chants Break Out at Dearborn Rally

A rally in Dearborn, Michigan, last week has raised alarm over the anti-America and anti-Israel slogans the crowd was chanting.

"Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Al-Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America," Michigan activist Tarek Bazzi said in a video shared by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

That’s when chants of “death to America” and “death to Israel” can be heard from the crowd.

Bazzi explained in his remarks that the protests are so anti-America because "it’s the United States government that provides the funds for all of the atrocities that we just heard about [in Gaza].”

He continued, “It’s not just genocide Joe that has got to go, it’s the entire system that has to go. Any system that would allow such atrocities and devilry to happen and would support it – such a system does not deserve to exist on God’s earth.”

The comments were denounced far and wide.

If these were voters that Trump were bending over backwards to satisfy, it would be wall-to-wall coverage. But because these nutcases are Biden voters whose antisemitism Biden is *trying to appease* with some anti-Israel rhetoric, not a peep. Just amazing. You have to admire the… https://t.co/ZgfUCPlpjY — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) April 7, 2024

No sensible country would tolerate this from immigrants. @MattWalshBlog is right, any of them chanting death to our country should be deported immediately. It’s suicidal to keep people who hate your country and want you dead. It’s time to draw lines. https://t.co/3Cqf1P9Z6e — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 7, 2024

Unlimited immigration & lack of assimilation are an existential threat to our country. A threat that’s gonna come home to roost sooner rather than later. https://t.co/Lyc99rDprE — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 7, 2024

Biden wants these people to keep him in office. https://t.co/vJhUAaExyG — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) April 7, 2024

Reacting to the clip, Fox News's Greg Gutfeld argued these pockets of anti-Americanism in the U.S. are "places that were sacrificed to leftism."

"We are on a slow roll toward our own little Gazas," he said. "These little islands of unrest in the country. These were places that were sacrificed to leftism. Leftisms, where laws were discarded. Identity and division became the currency. Look at Minneapolis since George Floyd. It's Never been the same. We were supposed to be a melting pot. That requires melting. Instead, what we are seeing is hardening....We are always accused of xenophobia if we exalt our country’s awesomeness or make fun of another country’s customs. Fair enough. I get it. It’s a two-way street. If you come here and you reject assimilation, free speech, cooperation with people different than you, those are our values. If you reject them, you are xenophobic and anti-American. It’s not illegal, I guess, but why are we respecting it and why are we encouraging it? Leftism encourages this sort of behavior. It’s time for the adults to enter the room and basically change the conversation or these cities are gone.”

