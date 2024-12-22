What's Next for Lara Trump?

'We're F**ked': Dem Donor Reveals a Family Member Knew Dems Were Cooked After...
Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 22, 2024 12:00 PM
Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, announced that she would be withdrawing her name from consideration for the Florida Senate seat currently held by Sen. Marco Rubio (R). Her decision, which comes as a surprise to many, ends speculation about her potential candidacy and clears the path for other Republicans to vie for the position in the 2024 election. Lara Trump had been seen as a formidable contender, particularly given her role as a prominent figure in conservative circles. However, her withdrawal leaves the GOP field open and raises new questions about the dynamics of Florida’s Senate race.

“After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate," she wrote on X Saturday. I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I’m truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida.”

She had previously said was “seriously considering" the position, but noted that she wasn't sure if the a senate run would be right for her and her family. 

However, Lara Trump teased a big announcement to come in January. 

She endorsed Rubio for secretary of state and wished Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fl.) the best of luck with the appointment. 

If the Senate confirms as Secretary of State, DeSantis would have the authority to appoint a successor to his Senate seat, with the new appointee serving until the 2026 midterm elections. Rubio's replacement could be named as soon as January 2025, assuming his confirmation is likely.

Earlier this month, Lara Trump stepped down from her position at the RNC, further speculating a senate run. She said she was honored to serve as the co-chair in the most high-stakes election, but to stay tuned— hinting that something big is coming in January. 

