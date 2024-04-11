Here's What Happened When Rashida Tlaib Was Asked About 'Death to America' Chants

Last Friday, for the International Al-Quds Day, activists in Dearborn chanted "death to America" and "death to Israel," in addition to other pro-genocide phrases. While White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates condemned the rhetoric, Wednesday's VIP piece also pointed out how Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) had been silent over social media about the incident. Ben Kew at our sister site of RedState has now covered the absolute freakout the congresswoman had when confronted about the matter by Fox News.

As mentioned in Wednesday's VIP piece:

While Jean-Pierre and the mayor were willing to provide lip service with their condemnations, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) couldn't be bothered to post any such thing to either of her X accounts. And she has posted from her official account since then. She hasn't posted from her personal account in months. Ironically enough, the most recent post from early last November is when she shared a digital ad she was featured in claiming "Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people" and that "the American people are not with you on this one." The ad even more chillingly featured footage of pro-Hamas protests from around the country, which included pro-genocidal chants of "from the river to the sea." Where were these terrorist sympathizers chanting as much? In Dearborn, which is part of Tlaib's district. Tlaib was not long after censured by a bipartisan vote for defending the pro-genocide phrase, as well as doubling down on anti-Israel falsehoods.

Fox Business' Hillary Vaughn had caught up with the congresswoman, who, before even being asked a question, screeched "I don’t talk to Fox News! I don’t talk to Fox News!" As Vaughn managed to communicate that "at a rally in your district people were chanting 'Death to America,' Tlaib once more replied "I do not talk to Fox News!" before Vaughn could ask if the congresswoman condemned the phrase.

When Vaughn was able to get a word in to ask, Tlaib changed her answer, but only slightly, and it wasn't to offer any sort of condemnation. "I don’t talk to people that use racist tropes," she said.

"Why can’t you just say whether or not you condemn people chanting 'Death to Amer…' Why are you afraid to talk to Fox News," Vaughn continued to ask.

"Fox News is not, not, listen to me, using racist tropes towards my community is what Fox News is about and I don’t talk to Fox News," Tlaib continued, sounding increasingly unhinged.

"Is 'Death to America' racist," Vaughn wanted to know then, as Tlaib's staffer pressed the elevator button. Tlaib reverted to her original response of "I don’t talk to Fox News," prompting Vaughn to ask "is chanting 'Death to America' racist?"

As she and her staffer got into the elevator, Tlaib sounded arguably the most unhinged she had been during the entire exchange. "Talk about your guys' racist tropes. You know, you guys know exactly what you do. And I know you’re 'Islamophobic,' but you guys gotta go deal with it on your own self, you’re not gonna use me."

In response to that exchange, Fox News' Jesse Watters pointed out the obvious there, how "Rashida Tlaib REALLY doesn't want to talk to Fox News!"

Rashida Tlaib REALLY doesn't want to talk to Fox News! pic.twitter.com/7HAXXn7SKR — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 11, 2024

It's worth noting that Tlaib has had a habit of refusing to speak what any member of congress should have zero problem denouncing. Vaughn had also asked her last year, just days after the October 7 terrorist attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel, whether she condemned how the savagery of the terrorists involved decapitating babies. Tlaib couldn't be bothered to respond.

Kew also brought up Tlaib's statement in the days following the attack. She didn't denounce Hamas and she made it a "both sides" issue. Worse, though, in the midst of the bloodiest day in Israel's history, which saw more Jews killed since the Holocaust, Tlaib still thought it necessary to note that "[a]s long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue."

We also didn't find out about the statement through her social media channels, as was the case with other members of the Congress, even other members of the anti-Israel Squad. The statement, which didn't even come on October 7, was shared by Detroit News' Melissa Nann Burke.

Since that day just over six months ago now, Tlaib has continued to have an anti-Israel record. She was named Stop Antisemitism's "Antisemite of the Year" for 2023, even beating out Hamas leaders. Tlaib was also the only member of the House there in the chamber to not vote for a bipartisan resolution in February that condemned the rapes and sexual assaults that Hamas terrorists carried out in their attack against Israel. She voted "present."