New Polling Shows the Left's Climate Change Hysteria Losing Steam
Time to Go: Police Begin Dismantling Pro-Hamas Camp at George Washington University
It's Not Columbia University, but It Doesn't Negate the Error These Pro-Hamas Clowns...
Biden's Use of TikTok Cited to Support Company's Lawsuit Against the Government
'Unlawful': Gov. Abbott Tells Texas Schools to Ignore Biden's Title IX Rewrite
The 2024 Pulitzer Prizes Show the Focus Is Less on Journalism and More...
Panama's President-Elect Vows to Close Key Migration Routes to US
Boeing Cargo Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Gear Fails
Vulnerable Dem Incumbent Sherrod Brown: Biden's Politics 'Not Much Different From Mine'
Here’s Why One Pharmaceutical Company Will Withdraw Its COVID-19 Vaccine
Emory's Jewish Problem
Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis
New Poll Shows Biden in Trouble With Older Voters in Key Swing State
Why Is the Judge in Trump's New York Trial Muzzling a Key Defense...
Tipsheet

America's Largest Muslim Advocacy Group is Very Upset Their Pro-Hamas Encampment is Gone

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 08, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Council on Islamic Relations, whose founder Nihad Awad praised the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, is calling on George Washington University to negotiate with pro-Hamas students who built an illegal encampment on campus. Agitators also defaced a statue of America's first president, George Washington, with a Palestinian flag (the flag Hamas wears in the Gaza Strip) and a Islamic keffiyeh. 

Advertisement

Early Wednesday morning, arrests were made as the encampment was dismantled and George Washington was restored. 

In response, CAIR pushed out an email touting the parents of students falsely claiming Israel is committing genocide, dictating terms and demanding negotiations. In their condemnation, they spelled the name of GW University President Ellen  Granberg incorrectly. Students have been chanting for suicide bombings and beheadings of administrators. 

"We, the parents of current students at The George Washington University, stand in full solidarity with our children and the other students who have risked their education, careers, and safety in order to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights, oppose the Israeli government's genocide in Gaza, and call on their university to divest from human rights abuses against the Palestinian people," the statement reads. "We are deeply disturbed that President Grandberg's actions: unsuccessfully trying to convince the DC Police Department to raid the encampment, repeatedly refusing to negotiate with student leaders, defaming students with false allegations, suspending students without justification, and turning a blind eye to Provost Bracey's apparent assault of a student."

Recommended

Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Earlier in the week Washington D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser was asked for law enforcement backup by GW President Granberg. That request was initially denied. 

Overnight the encampment was finally removed after threats from Congress. 

In 2007, CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation project, which funneled money through U.S. based businesses to Hamas military leaders in the Gaza Strip. 

"From 1989-2001, one such network raised millions of dollars for Hamas through a Texas-based charity known as the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. In December 2001, U.S. authorities raided HLF and froze its assets. Ultimately, five individuals were convicted and sent to prison for providing material support to Hamas," research and testimony from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies states

Advertisement

"In 2008, the FBI developed a policy on its interactions with CAIR based in part on evidence presented during the 2007 trial of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development.! The evidence at trial linked CAIR leaders to Hamas, a specially designated terrorist organization, and CAIR was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the case," the Department of Justice Inspector General released. 

Prior to October 7, President Joe Biden tapped CAIR as a partner on an anti-Semitism task force. CAIR was removed after Awad praised the attack.


Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Why Is the Judge in Trump's New York Trial Muzzling a Key Defense Witness? Guy Benson
Pro-Hamas Supporters Accosted This GOP Congressman. What He Said Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
Time to Go: Police Begin Dismantling Pro-Hamas Camp at George Washington University Matt Vespa
The Insanity at the Heart of the Trump Trial Byron York
Dem Strategists Agree That Biden Is Totally Screwed If He Loses This State in 2024 Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement