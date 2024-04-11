Trump Campaign Wants These Changes Made to Debate Schedule

In a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates, the Trump campaign on Thursday called for changes to the debate schedule. The campaign wants to see them happen sooner and even proposed adding more than the three presidential debates already planned.

The campaign said early voting must be factored in, since millions of Americans had already cast their ballots in 2020 before the first debate even occurred.

“The Commission must move up the timetable of its proposed 2024 debates to ensure more Americans have a full chance to see the candidates before they start voting, and we would argue for adding more debates in addition to those on the currently proposed schedule,” wrote Trump co-campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita. “We have already indicated President Trump is willing to debate anytime, anyplace, and anywhere – and the time to start these debates is now.”

In a statement responding to the letter, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chairman Lara Trump agreed, noting it’s a “grave disservice to voters” to hold debates too late in the election cycle.

“The RNC has long pushed for reforms that foster truly free and fair debates,” they said. “Election calendars have become longer than ever before — and scheduling debates after millions of Americans have already cast their ballots does a grave disservice to voters who want to hear solutions to the economic, border, and crime crises created by Joe Biden. It’s no wonder that Biden wants to return to the basement and avoid accountability for his failures, but Americans deserve to see the contrast between his weaknesses and President Trump’s vision to Make America Great Again.”

The presidential debates are currently scheduled for Sept. 16, Oct. 1, and Oct. 9, with the vice presidential debate to be held on Sept. 25.