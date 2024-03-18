The Trump Campaign Has a New Description for Joe Biden
Dems Have No Case
Lawmakers Tighten Screws on Biden Admin's Mass-Parole of Illegal Aliens
Collective Lies on Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Quote Is Further Proof of Media Collusion -...
NYT Once Again Acknowledges Just How Devastating Pandemic School Closures Were on Students
Trump Responds to the Left's Meltdown Over His 'Bloodbath' Comment
After Winning Fifth Term, Putin Comments for First Time on Navalny
Why One Twitter Files Journalist Thinks Musk Has Been 'Very Disappointing' on Free...
Laken Riley’s Father: My Daughter’s Accused Killer Wouldn’t Have Been Here If We...
This Is What the Democrat Governor of Massachusetts Had to Say About a...
Anti-School Choice Democrat Makes Stunning Admission
Here's Why Planet Fitness Revoked This Woman's Membership
164 Days Later: Don't Forget About the Hamas Hostages
What Maggie Thatcher Really Did for Great Britain
Tipsheet

Trump Wants to Make Debates Great Again

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 18, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former President and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump is ready to debate again. 

In a post on Truth Social on Monday afternoon, the 45th president looking to become the 47th posted "IT'S TIME FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND I TO DEBATE," renewing his challenge to the incumbent to face him on stage. 

Advertisement

The dare to a debate comes after Trump shunned the opportunity to join multiple debates in which other, ultimately unsuccessful, Republican presidential hopefuls squared off without the leading candidate on stage. 

Now, after Trump and Biden each clinched their respective nominating contests, Trump said both candidates "OWE IT TO OUR COUNTRY" to face off on a stage, together. "ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!" Trump offered in his call for a general election debate after refusing to participate in RNC-sanctioned primary debates this cycle. 

For his part, Biden most recently answered questions about debating Trump following the Gridiron Dinner, saying "I don't know if he's serious" about Trump's call for debates. 

Even if Biden were to agree to a debate, there's another bigger-picture issue: who would host the face-off?  

As Townhall previously reported, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) — the long-running organizer of general election debates between presidential and vice presidential nominees — announced in November that it had selected Texas State University, Virginia State University, the University of Utah, and Lafayette College as the hosts for 2024's debates slated to take place between September and October. 

Recommended

This Is What the Democrat Governor of Massachusetts Had to Say About a Child Rape in Her State Guy Benson
Advertisement

However, the Republican National Committee — as a result of bias displayed in the 2020 Trump v. Biden and Pence v. Harris debates — formally voted to withdraw from participation in CPD-organized debates. Then-RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel emphasized that the CPD "is biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage."

As a result of the RNC's April 2022 vote to withdraw, Republican nominees for president and vice president were prohibited from participating in CPD-organized contests. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is What the Democrat Governor of Massachusetts Had to Say About a Child Rape in Her State Guy Benson
Stunning! There Is Some Very Good News for Republicans Kurt Schlichter
The Trump Campaign Has a New Description for Joe Biden Katie Pavlich
Anti-School Choice Democrat Makes Stunning Admission Madeline Leesman
Joe Rogan Rips Into Fani Willis Matt Vespa
Trump Responds to the Left's Meltdown Over His 'Bloodbath' Comment Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Is What the Democrat Governor of Massachusetts Had to Say About a Child Rape in Her State Guy Benson
Advertisement