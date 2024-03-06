Trump Lands a Big Endorsement After Clinching Super Tuesday
Here We Go: Trump Challenges Biden to Debate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 06, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

After becoming the defacto 2024 Republican nominee for president Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump is calling on President Joe Biden to debate "ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!"

"It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People. Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday afternoon. 

The White House was asked about whether Biden will participate in a debate with Trump during the daily briefing. Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre punted back to the campaign while insisting Biden is capable. 

"You literally saw at the last state of the union take on Republicans during a major speech. He [Biden] took them on as they were heckling him," she argued. 

The Trump campaign is reiterating Trump's willingness to show up anytime, a play on highlighting Biden's deteriorating cognitive abilities. 

"

