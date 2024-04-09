Pressure Continues on the Senate for a Mayorkas Impeachment Trial
Hunter Biden's Attorney Was at the White House Days Before He Defied Subpoena

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  April 09, 2024 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

While House Republicans continue to work on their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, more intriguing details are coming out about First Son Hunter Biden and his legal team. As the New York Post reported, visitor logs show that attorney Abbe Lowell met with Anthony Bernal, described as "a top aide to First Lady Jill Biden," on December 11. Hunter made a grand display of dodging his subpoena just days later, on December 13. 

"An entry in the log appears to show Lowell met with Bernal — though the White House insisted the log entry was related to a White House Hanukkah reception and that no Hunter Biden matters were discussed," the report mentioned. 

Not only did Hunter defy his subpoena on December 13, but that same day he showed up to the Senate side of the Capitol, in a space reserved by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, which is also investigating the Biden family. After giving remarks but not taking any questions, Hunter went on his way.

After the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees took actions to hold Hunter in contempt, an agreement was ultimately reached for him to appear for a February 28 deposition. Not long after, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) revealed that a public hearing would take place on March 20. Despite Hunter asking for such a hearing, he did not show up

When it comes to this new development, Comer insisted that more details be revealed.

 "We’ve called on the White House to provide information about whether President Biden sought to influence or obstruct our investigation by preventing, discouraging, or dissuading his son from complying with the subpoenas for a deposition as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, but the White House has refused to provide any information," he told The Post. "The White House must provide the public with information about the contents of this meeting in order to provide transparency to the American people."

The Committee has also sought information from Bernal relating to Biden's mishandling of classified materials. He's been accused of bullying and sexual harassment as well, yet still remains in such a top position:

A month earlier, Bernal was also subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee as part of their investigation into President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

The committee identified Bernal as someone who accessed classified material at the Penn Biden Center before they were officially discovered there in November 2022.

Bernal, informally known as First Lady Jill Biden’s “work husband,” has become an infamous figure in the White House, where allegations of bullying and sexual harassment have circulated for years.

During last Thursday's White House press briefing, Steven Nelson, who is also with The New York Post, got into quite the exchange with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over his questions about Bernal. Jean-Pierre, citing Chief of Staff Jeffrey Zients, insisted the allegations were "unfounded" and reacted quite testily as Nelson pushed back.

The report also mentioned how the White House later let on that it knew about the shenanigans involving Hunter, specifically with Jean-Pierre admitting how the president was "familiar" with what his son planned to say.

Comer and Jordan later used that admittance to further investigate the Bidens, noting "we are compelled to examine as part of our impeachment inquiry whether the President engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct a proceeding of Congress."





