How Rep. Eric Swalwell Is Now Also Involved in the Hunter Biden Drama

As Katie and Spencer have been covering, Hunter Biden refused to show for his closed-door testimony before the House Oversight Committee earlier on Wednesday, with Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) indicating they will "move forward with contempt." The story gets even more interesting, now, though, given that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) had a role in this.

"Eric Swalwell" has been trending over X, and it turns out because he showed up with and stood right by right there with Hunter Biden when he gave his press conference at the Capitol.

Swalwell is not only a member of Congress helping a subpoenaed witness skip out on testifying, he himself is a member of the Judiciary Committee.

Why did Hunter Biden bring disgraced Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (left) with him to his press conference? pic.twitter.com/GadEXY54Cs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 13, 2023

Why is Eric Swalwell arriving with Hunter like he’s his attorney? pic.twitter.com/nJqklJHPmB — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 13, 2023

Further, the congressman reserved the spot for the first son, showing how he further helped Hunter in this publicity stunt. As Katie noted earlier, the remarks took place on the Senate side, and the "House sergeant-at-arms has no jurisdiction on the Senate side where Hunter made his statement."

Swalwell ended up confirming to POLITICO that he reserved the spot.

It seems Rep. Eric Swalwell reserved the spot for Hunter Biden’s press conference today pic.twitter.com/547Ku0oOKC — Ashley Oliver (@asholiver) December 13, 2023

Swalwell helped arrange the entire press conference this morning: https://t.co/wAlmJ4Pzl9 https://t.co/Y8bySyux3H — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 13, 2023

POLITICO also noted that President Joe Biden himself was aware:

Hunter Biden pulled off his surprise appearance at the Capitol on Wednesday morning with the help of a fellow California resident: Eric Swalwell. The Democratic lawmaker confirmed to POLITICO that he reserved the “Senate Swamp” — a spot mere feet from the Capitol that often hosts press conferences — for Hunter Biden’s dramatic remarks. TV cameras spotted Swalwell beside the president’s son as Hunter Biden sought to go on offense against the House GOP. ... Describing the president’s son as “a recovering addict who has admitted his mistakes and has been clean for many years,” Swalwell said the former president “has directed MAGA Republicans to weaponize Hunter’s past addiction to attack President Biden, someone Trump and House Republicans won’t acknowledge won the 2020 election.” “There is absolutely zero evidence Hunter or his father acted corruptly,” Swalwell added. “So I’m not going to sit quietly and let MAGA Republicans do Trump’s bidding in Congress.” ... One person who knew about the sudden appearance: the president himself. Two people familiar with Wednesday morning’s events told POLITICO that Hunter Biden notified Joe Biden of his plans

What's going on here? It certainly looks like Swalwell helped Hunter Biden avoid his subpoena, with possibly other Democrats involved here during Wednesday's chaotic day on Capitol Hill.

Numerous trends to do with Hunter skipping out on his closed-door testimony also appeared over X, including not only "Contempt of Congress," "Arrest," and "Hunter Biden," buta also "#GoodForHunter." It's one thing for social media users to cheer on the first son skipping out on his subpoena, it's another thing entirely for a sitting member of Congress who also sits on one of the committees investigating the Biden family to do so in such a way.

Earlier this month, Hunter had tried to change around the terms of his subpoena, offering to appear for public testimony. Comer quickly made clear that Hunter had to appear for a closed-door testimony, though, and has also reminded that such testimonies are how it's normally done, something even now House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has acknowledged in the past. Comer and Jordan have also made clear, with multiple reminders before Wednesday, that Hunter was expected to show up for his closed-door testimony and would be held in contempt of Congress if he did not show up.

Swalwell isn't the only one to make such absurd claims that impeaching Biden has to do with his love for his son or that it has to do with the 2020 election and the events of January 6. Democratic Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez (NM) and Jim McGovern (MA) have been among those who have notably gone there.

When it comes to the evidence that Swalwell and countless other Democrats claims is lacking, the Oversight Committee has heard sworn testimony, including from Hunter's former business associate, Devon Archer, that Joe Biden, including when he served as vice president, was "the brand" for Hunter's shady business deals. The Oversight and Judiciary Committees have also released roundups ahead of Wednesday's impeachment vote.

🚨 #BREAKING: Republicans Release Impeachment Inquiry Explainer Ahead of Vote pic.twitter.com/HYAiquVzA5 — House Judiciary GOP 🎄 (@JudiciaryGOP) December 12, 2023



