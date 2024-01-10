Judiciary Committee Votes to Advance Hunter Biden Contempt Resolution

Despite another Capitol Hill stunt from Hunter Biden, the House Judiciary Committee approved a resolution calling for the president's son to be held in contempt of Congress for brazenly defying a congressional subpoena requiring him to sit for a deposition with House lawmakers.

In the 23-14 party-line vote, members of the Judiciary Committee cleared another hurdle in the House GOP's pursuit to hold President Joe Biden accountable for a laundry list of alleged crimes, in this instance by seeking answers from one of the central players in the Biden family business.

Now, the resolution calling for Hunter to be formally held in contempt of Congress — and a report from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) — introduced on Monday will go to the House floor for a vote by all members of the lower chamber.

The vote to advance the contempt resolution — part of the House GOP's impeachment inquiry against President Biden — came after some six hours of hearings on Wednesday, a surprise visit by Hunter Biden himself, and more than the usual inanity from House Democrats.

