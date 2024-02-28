Biden Is Having His Annual Physical Today
Hunter Biden Arrives for His Deposition on Capitol Hill

Hunter Biden arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday for a closed door deposition with the House Oversight, and Judiciary Committees. 

The younger Biden's arrival today came with little fanfare, unlike the stunt he pulled back in December when he showed up, gave remarks to the media, refused to go inside the hearing room for questioning, defied his subpoena and then bailed while refusing to answer questions.

Biden's attorneys demanded lawmakers scrap the closed door deposition, which is standard practice for all subpoenaed witness testimony, in favor of a public hearing. 

The Committees threatened to hold Biden in contempt for refusing to comply with their subpoena. After many attempts by Biden's lawyers to play games, the deposition is underway.


