Hunter Biden Arrives for His Deposition on Capitol Hill

Hunter Biden arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday for a closed door deposition with the House Oversight, and Judiciary Committees.

Hunter Biden arrives on Capitol Hill for closed-door deposition. pic.twitter.com/w5uO8lNJmX — CSPAN (@cspan) February 28, 2024

The younger Biden's arrival today came with little fanfare, unlike the stunt he pulled back in December when he showed up, gave remarks to the media, refused to go inside the hearing room for questioning, defied his subpoena and then bailed while refusing to answer questions.

WATCH IT IN FULL:



Hunter Biden speaks to the press ahead of his closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill today. pic.twitter.com/1n4c96Lw1o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2023

Hunter Biden dodging ALL questions:



"Was it worth it trying to sell the family name?"



"Do you want President Biden to pardon you, sir?"



"Have you asked your father for a pardon?"



"How did you get into so much trouble?" pic.twitter.com/9WzEzKpF8I — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2023

Biden's attorneys demanded lawmakers scrap the closed door deposition, which is standard practice for all subpoenaed witness testimony, in favor of a public hearing.

🚨NEW🚨



Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans.



My full statement👇 https://t.co/s8hU5VFNXl — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 28, 2023

The Committees threatened to hold Biden in contempt for refusing to comply with their subpoena. After many attempts by Biden's lawyers to play games, the deposition is underway.

Chairman Comer speaks on the Biden Family’s corruption ahead of Hunter Biden’s deposition. 👇 pic.twitter.com/2YE8UFwGsE — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 28, 2024



