'FULLY EXONERATED': Matt Gaetz Claps Back at House Committee Over Ethics Report

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is speaking out after it was reported that the House Ethics Committee reversed its decision not to release a report about his alleged misconduct.

Gaetz has been under scrutiny over allegations of sexual misconduct, misuse of funds, drug use, and other behaviors.

The former lawmaker took to X to respond the reports, reminding the public that the Department of Justice declined to prosecute him after investigating the allegations. He also took the opportunity to clarify some of the allegations against him.

The Biden/Garland DOJ spent years reviewing allegations that I committed various crimes. I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me. Then, the very “witnesses” DOJ deemed not-credible were assembled by House Ethics to repeat their claims absent any cross-examination or challenge from me or my attorneys. I’ve had no chance to ever confront any accusers. I’ve never been charged. I’ve never been sued. Instead, House Ethics will reportedly post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body.

Gaetz further explained that when he was single, he “often sent funds to women I date – even some I never dated but who asked” and that he “dated several of these women for years.”

He affirmed that he “NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18” and noted that “Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court – which is why no such claim was ever made in court.”

The former lawmaker continued making his case, explaining that he engaged in “embarrassing” behavior in his younger days. “It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now,” he wrote.

He added: “But at least I didn’t vote for CR’s that f*** over the country!”

The news about the ethics report, which was originally covered by CNN, noted that despite some Republicans arguing against releasing the document, “some Republicans ultimately decided to side with Democrats on the matter, and it is unclear if the committee will once again change course now that it has voted.”

The issue was decided earlier this month in a secret vote that has just now come to light.

The CNN report also noted that “It is exceedingly rare for an ethics report to be released after a member has left Congress, though it has happened on a couple of occasions in the past.”

The controversy over Gaetz’s alleged misconduct took center stage in political discourse when President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for attorney general. The move was hotly debated, with prominent figures on both sides of the aisle questioning the president-elect’s decision.

Gaetz resigned from Congress, but later withdrew from the nomination due to the ongoing debate over whether he stood a chance of being confirmed by the Senate.