After Series of Stunts, Hunter Biden Finally Agrees to a Deposition With Congress

After a series of stunts and refusing to walk into a planned deposition two weeks ago in front of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill -- where he made a defiant statement outside and then drove off with his security in tow -- Hunter Biden has finally agreed to show up for questioning. A new closed door deposition date has been set.

“Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony," Chairmen James Comer and Jim Jordan released in a statement late Thursday.

In addition the Committees will "conduct transcribed interviews with several Biden family members and associates in the coming weeks" as "part of the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden."

🚨BREAKING🚨



Hunter Biden will appear before @GOPoversight & @JudiciaryGOP for a deposition on February 28, 2024.



Hunter’s deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates that are scheduled over the next few weeks.



Our work isn’t done.👇 pic.twitter.com/TuMLrjhdJv — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) January 18, 2024

🚨 HUNTER BIDEN DEPOSITION.



CONFIRMED.



FEBRUARY 28. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 18, 2024

The decision comes after Republicans threatened to hold the younger Biden in contempt of Congress.

'Zero Tolerance': House GOP Issues New Warning to Hunter Biden

https://t.co/mBOMnVxfH1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 17, 2024

Whether Biden plans to answer questions or plead the Fifth is to be seen.