The Impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas is Moving Forward
New Report Shows Foreign Purchases of American Farmland Aren't Being Properly Tracked
The News Liars Warn Against Misinformation, and The New York Times Goes Birther…on...
Why This Progressive Lawmaker Is Calling on Republicans to Remove the Statue of...
New Illegal Migrant Rule at Airports Defeats the Purpose of TSA Security
PA Democrats Advance Draconian 'Assault Weapons' Bill
Congress Passes Another Continuing Resolution to Avert Government Shutdown
White House Refuses to Address Biden's Surprise Over $6 Smoothie
Here’s How Biden’s HHS Will Spend Hundreds of Thousands Towards ‘Trans Boys’
It's Looking Worse for Fani Willis As Judge Orders Hearing on Misconduct Allegations
Is This Ohio School District Serious With Its New 'Preferred Pronouns' Policy?
Meet the Would-Be 'Trans' Shooter Who Wanted to Kill 'Transphobes'
Former Top General: Biden Finally Re-Designating the Houthis As a Terrorist Group Is...
Kari Lake Claps Back at Ruben Gallego's Ugly Display of Identity Politics in...
Tipsheet

After Series of Stunts, Hunter Biden Finally Agrees to a Deposition With Congress

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 18, 2024 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

After a series of stunts and refusing to walk into a planned deposition two weeks ago in front of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill -- where he made a defiant statement outside and then drove off with his security in tow -- Hunter Biden has finally agreed to show up for questioning. A new closed door deposition date has been set. 

Advertisement

“Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony," Chairmen James Comer and Jim Jordan released in a statement late Thursday. 

In addition the Committees will "conduct transcribed interviews with several Biden family members and associates in the coming weeks" as "part of the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden." 

Recommended

Dan Goldman Comes After Elise Stefanik, the Congresswoman Hits Back Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

The decision comes after Republicans threatened to hold the younger Biden in contempt of Congress. 

Whether Biden plans to answer questions or plead the Fifth is to be seen. 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dan Goldman Comes After Elise Stefanik, the Congresswoman Hits Back Rebecca Downs
Meet the Would-Be 'Trans' Shooter Who Wanted to Kill 'Transphobes' Mia Cathell
Iowa Was Bad, Bad News for Ron DeSantis Kurt Schlichter
Remember What Joe Biden Said About Hunter's DOJ-Confirmed Laptop From Hell? Spencer Brown
White House Refuses to Address Biden's Surprise Over $6 Smoothie Sarah Arnold
You Need to Know What the Media Doesn’t Want to Tell You Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dan Goldman Comes After Elise Stefanik, the Congresswoman Hits Back Rebecca Downs
Advertisement