Tipsheet

White House Dodges Questions on Hunter's Subpoena Stunt

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 13, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was peppered with questions about President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, defiantly refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena Wednesday for a closed door deposition with the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees. She refused to give any substantive or relevant answers. 

"They [President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden] are proud of him. They are proud of their son," Jean-Pierre said. 

Meanwhile House Republicans are vowing to move forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, Hunter's business partner. 


Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

