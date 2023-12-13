White House Dodges Questions on Hunter's Subpoena Stunt

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was peppered with questions about President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, defiantly refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena Wednesday for a closed door deposition with the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees. She refused to give any substantive or relevant answers.

Advertisement

"They [President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden] are proud of him. They are proud of their son," Jean-Pierre said.

DOOCY: "If I called my dad and said, 'I am about to violate a congressional subpoena,' he'd probably say 'Son, you shouldn't do that!' Was there any attempt by President Biden to talk his son out of it today?!"



KJP: "You're gonna call your dad Steve?!" pic.twitter.com/1mJSrKfvEq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2023

REPORTER: "You just said the president was familiar with what his son was going to say..."



JEAN-PIERRE: "I don't have anything else to add. He was familiar." pic.twitter.com/ftggKANJ2P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2023

REPORTER: "Is the president okay with his son defying a congressional subpoena?"



JEAN-PIERRE: "I'm just not gonna get into it."



REPORTER: "Can you tell us when the last time the two of them spoke?"



JEAN-PIERRE: "We're just not gonna get into it from here." pic.twitter.com/NH0mIcM6TU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2023

Meanwhile House Republicans are vowing to move forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, Hunter's business partner.

.@RepJamesComer, Chairman of @GOPoversight, perfectly details why today's vote is imperative.



The Biden Administration is stonewalling his committee's oversight efforts.@HouseGOP will defend this institution's Article I authority. pic.twitter.com/eHKFpZJKX6 — House Rules Committee (@RulesReps) December 13, 2023



