BREAKING: Defiant Hunter Biden Bails on Closed Door Deposition

UPDATE: After arriving outside of the building, Hunter Biden made a statement to the media and refused to go into the hearing room for the deposition.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

After his attorneys threatened he wouldn't show up for a closed door deposition on Capitol Hill, Hunter Biden arrived Wednesday morning (albeit late) and gave a defiant statement to the media.

Ahead of questioning by the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, the younger Biden declared "MAGA Republicans" were trying to destroy his father's presidency through a "lack of evidence" or connection to his personal overseas business dealings. He claimed text messages and payments in bank statements have been "taken out of context" by Oversight Chairman James Comer.

"I'm here to acknowledge I've made mistakes in my life...for that I am responsible, for that I am accountable," Biden said. "But I'm also here today to correct how the MAGA right has portrayed me for their political purposes."

Hunter Biden moves the goalposts again: "My father was not financially involved in my business" pic.twitter.com/n9L3miu2h8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 13, 2023

Republicans are already pushing back.

FOUR KEY FACTS WILL NEVER CHANGE:



1. Hunter Biden sat on Burisma’s board.



2. He was unqualified to do so.



3. Burisma pressured him to get D.C. to act on policy issues in Ukraine.



4. Joe Biden did just that. — House Judiciary GOP 🎄 (@JudiciaryGOP) December 13, 2023

No one believes that.



Hunter Biden is welcome to come say that under oath at his deposition today. https://t.co/WdgEetVGbC — House Judiciary GOP 🎄 (@JudiciaryGOP) December 13, 2023

The testimony comes one week after Biden was indicted on a number of federal, felony tax evasion charges.

Ahead of Biden's arrival, House Speaker Mike Johnson explained why the House is moving forward with a vote to green light an impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

Today, the House is voting to formally open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.



The facts don’t lie.



It’s time to get the American people answers. pic.twitter.com/O0Jtxx9J2u — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 13, 2023







