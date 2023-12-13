Bill Clinton Had a Colorful Phrase to Describe His Wife's Doomed 2016 Campaign
Democrat Resorts to Name-Calling Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Worldwide Chaos Courtesy President Crusty
As Trump Lead Widens, Prosecutors Step Up Pursuit
Biden Announces More Aid for Ukraine
Israeli Official Gives Joy Reid a Lesson About Death Toll in Gaza
Musk Reveals the Issue He's Prepared to Go to Prison For
'Want a Ceasefire? Call Him': Israel's Ambassador Holds Up Sign With Hamas Leader's...
7 Wealthiest Counties Are All Suburbs of DC and San Francisco
Several More Schools to Be Investigated by Education Department for Antisemitism, Islamoph...
David Petraeus: The Ukraine and Modern War Interview
What the Three University Presidents Should Have Said
Jack Smith's Desperate Gamble at SCOTUS
Harvard’s Decades-Long Decline Into the Abyss
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Defiant Hunter Biden Bails on Closed Door Deposition

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 13, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

UPDATE: After arriving outside of the building, Hunter Biden made a statement to the media and refused to go into the hearing room for the deposition. 

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates. 

Advertisement

After his attorneys threatened he wouldn't show up for a closed door deposition on Capitol Hill, Hunter Biden arrived Wednesday morning (albeit late) and gave a defiant statement to the media. 

Ahead of questioning by the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, the younger Biden declared "MAGA Republicans" were trying to destroy his father's presidency through a "lack of evidence" or connection to his personal overseas business dealings. He claimed text messages and payments in bank statements have been "taken out of context" by Oversight Chairman James Comer. 

"I'm here to acknowledge I've made mistakes in my life...for that I am responsible, for that I am accountable," Biden said. "But I'm also here today to correct how the MAGA right has portrayed me for their political purposes." 

Republicans are already pushing back. 

Recommended

Not-So-Scary Truth About Climate Change John Stossel
Advertisement

The testimony comes one week after Biden was indicted on a number of federal, felony tax evasion charges. 

Ahead of Biden's arrival, House Speaker Mike Johnson explained why the House is moving forward with a vote to green light an impeachment inquiry against President Biden. 



Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not-So-Scary Truth About Climate Change John Stossel
Why Trump Is Winning Ben Shapiro
Israeli Official Gives Joy Reid a Lesson About Death Toll in Gaza Leah Barkoukis
Bill Clinton Had a Colorful Phrase to Describe His Wife's Doomed 2016 Campaign Matt Vespa
Here's the Number of Mail-in Voters Who Admit They Cheated During the 2020 Election Matt Vespa
Democrat Resorts to Name-Calling Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not-So-Scary Truth About Climate Change John Stossel
Advertisement