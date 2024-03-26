After His Speech in North Carolina, Does Biden Really Think He Can Win the State?

Earlier on Tuesday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in North Carolina. As we covered earlier, Biden was not only confronted by anti-Israel protesters, but he let them speak, telling audience members to "be patient with them," adding "they have a point" and "we need to get a lot more care into Gaza." Of course, Biden was prone to other concerning moments as well, as he not only mumbled and stumbled, but also repeated old talking points about Obamacare and health care overall.

Advertisement

Biden, after being interrupted by anti-Israel protesters (again): "They have a point" pic.twitter.com/GNLrt1Rg7U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2024

Speaking of "Donald Trump and his MAGA friends," Biden claimed that "they want to get rid of the Affordable Healthcare Act again," a line of fearmongering that he and fellow Democrats have gone with. That fearmongering continued, as he pointed out that " Kamala and I have come back to North Carolina to celebrate the ACA and to remind all of us we can’t take anything for granted."

Trump himself reacted to Biden's speech to share a TruthSocial post insisting that he would do no such thing as get rid of the ACA. Rather, as he pointed out, he's "running to... MAKE THE ACA, or OBAMACARE, AS IT IS KNOWN, MUCH BETTER, STRONGER, AND FAR LESS EXPENSIVE. IN OTHER WORDS, MAKE THE ACA MUCH, MUCH, MUCH BETTER FOR FAR LESS MONEY (OR COST) TO OUR GREST [sic] AMERICAN CITIZENS..."

I’m not running to terminate the ACA, AS CROOKED JOE BUDEN DISINFORMATES AND MISINFORMATES ALL THE TIME, I’m running to CLOSE THE BORDER, STOP INFLATION, MAKE OUR ECONOMY GREAT, STRENGTHEN OUR MILITARY, AND MAKE THE ACA, or OBAMACARE, AS IT IS KNOWN, MUCH BETTER, STRONGER, AND… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2024

Biden took shots at Republicans in other ways, too, including when it comes to how they all voted against the American Rescue Plan Act, which led to massive inflation, as even Democratic economists had warned about, and against the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act.

Last week, Biden stood flanked by former President Barack Obama and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to repeat a falsehood told about Trump, which has since been debunked, specifically that the former president told Americans they could inject bleach when speaking about COVID-19.

"Folks, here’s the deal. My predecessor and MAGA Republicans in Congress have a different plan," Biden said Tuesday. "Let’s remember four years ago this month we saw how my predecessor didn’t care much about science and reason."

"Trump didn’t level with the American people, He told Americans all they had to do was inject bleach in themselves," Biden went on to claim. "Remember that? Not a joke," he said about remarks of his that have been fact-checked before.

Biden also went for another oft-repeated claim, which is that Republicans want to "gut" and "slash" Social Security and Medicare. While Biden claimed "I’ll protect Social Security and Medicare," his own Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is confused about what his plan is.

REMINDER: Biden has no plan for Social Security.



Just ask Janet Yellen.pic.twitter.com/h26VuCG6p2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2024

Of course, Biden mentioned the Democratic Party's pet issue of abortion, especially as the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case surrounding the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to loosen safety regulations on medication abortion.

Advertisement

Although Biden has called many times for Congress to pass the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), as he also complains about Trump-nominated justices helping to overturn Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs v. Jackson case, he seemed confused this time.

"Folks, if America sends me a Congress that are Democrats, I promise you, Kamala and I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again," he said, as he read off the teleprompter.

BIDEN (predictably confused by his teleprompter): "Folks, for America sends me a Congress that are Democrats!" pic.twitter.com/jV1VQcxCiW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2024

It's worth mentioning that the WHPA would expand rather than "restore Roe v. Wade," but that the legislation failed to earn the votes of even a majority in the Democratically-controlled Senate in the 117th Congress. It passed the House in the prior Congress, which was then also controlled by Democrats, but has since languished in the 118th Congress, with the House controlled by Republicans who have passed pro-life bills.

Even towards the close of his speech, Biden wasn't done with the cringeworthy remarks. "Folks, you notice the leading economists aren’t making much fun of Bidenomics anymore," he offered.

Neither Bidenomics nor Biden's handling of the economy are too popular. Even The New York Times fact-checked remarks Biden has made on the issue. Mia also fact-checked Biden's claims following his State of the Union address earlier this month.

Advertisement

BIDEN: "Leading economists aren't making much fun of Bidenomics anymore. They're thinking maybe it works!"



(An overwhelming majority of Americans say otherwise) pic.twitter.com/OclKfX0MvQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2024

RealClearPolling currently shows Biden has just a 39.5 percent approval rating on the economy, while 57.6 percent disapprove. Multiple polls also show that voters prefer Trump when it comes to handling the economy.

North Carolina is a curious campaign stop for Biden. Trump won the state in 2016 and 2020 with just under 50 percent. Polls also show he has a good chance of winning again in 2024. RealClearPolling currently has Trump leading by +4.4, with 49.4 percent to Biden's 45 percent.

On the same day that Biden gave his remarks, Trump put out a post showing him leading Biden by 43-39 percent, according to a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll conducted March 14-17.

pic.twitter.com/VFFiiz7E7n — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2024

Yet Biden still seems to think he has a chance. "Biden campaign sets sights on flipping North Carolina in 2024," read a headline from The Hill last week.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley released a statement earlier on Tuesday about the visit. "North Carolina voters delivered the Old North State for President Trump in 2016 and 2020 - and will proudly cast their ballots for him yet again this November. A visit by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will not change the fact that North Carolina families are suffering from out of control inflation, our border is wide open and the world is a more dangerous place than it was under President Trump," he said.

Advertisement

It's worth noting that during his remarks, Biden gave a shout out to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is term-limited, as well as Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, who is the nominee to replace Cooper. Earlier this month, Stein told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," that he indeed wanted Biden to campaign for him, claiming "he is our best chance!"

North Carolina AG Josh Stein, the Democrat nominee for governor, says he would welcome Biden campaigning for him in the state: "He is our best chance!" pic.twitter.com/iOl6Zkfx3h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 10, 2024

Stein is running against current Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor. The race is currently rated as a "Lean Democratic" or "Toss-Up." The polls that are available show a tight race.

The gubernatorial race thus looks to be a competitive one, even as the leftist media, specifically HuffPost, dishonestly claimed Robinson said he wanted "to go back to the America where women couldn't vote." Not only was the quote spun totally out of context, but Robinson was highlighting how Republicans "are the reason why women can vote today."