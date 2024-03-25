The White House Is Back With Some Brutal Edits to Make Biden Look Fit to Serve

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden was on vacation yet again, his 446th day spent on vacation during his presidency, as the RNC pointed out. Before that vacation, though, he appeared at the White House with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and former President Barack Obama for a campaign message celebrating the anniversary of Obamacare.

There were cringeworthy moments throughout, including with how clear it was that cuts and edits were made so that the 81-year-old president could come off as a lot less feeble than he is as he called passing the Affordable Care Act "an historic day."

Biden's handlers were forced to awkwardly splice this propaganda video together because of his inability to read the giant teleprompter.



Then they passed it off as "live," even though it was recorded yesterday so Biden could retreat to Delaware. pic.twitter.com/xRafbcvdDs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2024

Such are hardly the only moments where the White House has so clearly edited a video. In July of 2022, Biden appeared in what looked very much like a hostage video, made even worse by how many sloppy cuts there were in the extra footage.

In this case, though, we're in a presidential election year, and Biden has now earned enough delegates to be the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee. Polls not only show that he's trailing former and potentially future President Donald Trump, but that voters are concerned with Biden's mental health and capabilities.

A CNN poll was released on Friday, with key takeaways showing Biden in trouble in key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Michigan, especially the latter. Among those issues for Biden includes how Trump fares better in a majority of the six issues the poll asked voters to weigh in on when it comes to who they trust more.

This poll also showed though, as have so many others, that voters are concerned in the area of how fit Biden is. In Pennsylvania, a whopping 64 percent of voters said Biden's "sharpness and stamina" was "not what you want in a president." In Michigan, those numbers were even worse for Biden, with 69 percent saying so.

When it comes to the footage we did see, the president is still shown having difficulties over answering a basic question, even though he's clearly reading from a teleprompter when it comes to "two visions for America" on healthcare.

Biden answers a staged question by slurring through an answer written on his giant teleprompter pic.twitter.com/8vvRdfRuoZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2024

As part of a clearly desperate move, Biden, his reelection campaign, and fellow Democrats have taken to telling lies about Trump, such as how he told people to inject bleach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about Trump, Biden referred to him as "the guy who doesn't care about science, and reason," going on to falsely remind that "remember, during the pandemic Donald Trump told us to inject themselves--ourselves with bleach," and that "he said there's nothing to worry about if you do that."

Like the other lies this desperate and unpopular incumbent president has told about his opponent, such a claim has been fact-checked and shown to be false.

Biden, flanked by Obama and Pelosi, again peddles the debunked lie that "Trump told us to inject ourselves with bleach." pic.twitter.com/tJKLIzAwmD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2024

And yet as old and feeble as Biden comes off looking, to the point of there being legitimate concerns with his fitness, his campaign still had the audacity to put out a statement slamming Trump in such a way. "America deserves better than a feeble, confused, and tired Donald Trump," the shockingly tone-deaf statement from campaign spokesperson James Singer claimed.

That CNN poll suggests voters in such key battleground states are unlikely to be persuaded by such a tactic though. In Michigan, 56 percent of voters said that Trump's "sharpness and stamina" was "exactly" (30 percent) or "close enough" (26 percent) to what they want in a president. His numbers are almost as good in Pennsylvania, with 53 percent saying his "sharpness and stamina" was "exactly" (30 percent) or "close enough" (23 percent) to what they want in a president.

Biden's campaign trying to accuse Trump of essentially hiding in his basement has broken another projection record -- and those are eclipsed every day now. https://t.co/ll5Kk6O7lF — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 25, 2024

Biden World: Trump “spent the weekend golfing.”



Trying to remember how Joe spent the weekend (& nearly every other weekend since January 2021)…. https://t.co/3j795H5s4L — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) March 25, 2024

"Hey, Siri — show me an example of 'feeble, confused, and tired.'"pic.twitter.com/ApZ2saHt71 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2024



