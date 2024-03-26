Biden Explains Who Will Pick Up the Tab of Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Biden Refuses to Speak to Netanyahu's Decision to Call Off Meeting

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 26, 2024 4:30 PM
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden addressed the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. During his remarks, as Katie highlighted, Biden revealed that the federal government will pay for the bridge's collapse. He also said he'd visit Baltimore, though it's worth reminding Biden has said that about places before, including East Palestine, Ohio, where it took him over a year to fulfill that commitment. Before he awkwardly shuffled away, though, Biden was asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling off this week's delegation with the White House. He refused to discuss the matter.

"What did you make of Israel's decision not to attend this meeting this week regarding Rafah?" a reporter asked. Initially appearing confused that he would be asked about unrelated topics, Biden ultimately waved off the question insisting, "Oh, I don't want to get into that now."

"We'll have plenty of time to talk about Rafah," the president claimed, without offering further details or assurances. 

The question for Biden comes after Netanyahu called off a delegation in response to the United Nations Security Council passing a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire on Monday. The United States chose to abstain rather than veto the measure. 

It's been over 24 hours since the resolution was passed, and Netanyahu made his call. It's currently Ramadan. The Easter holiday is also approaching. Lives are on the line in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with the Times of Israel reporting that the odds are at about "50/50" when it comes to talks for Israel to release 800 prisoners, including convicted murderers, in exchange for 40 hostages. Why won't the president further speak to the issue?

During Monday's White House press briefing, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby tried to downplay concerns about what he stressed was "a nonbinding resolution." He also revealed, "I have not talked to the president, so I don't have his personal reaction," when it comes to Netanyahu calling off the delegation. Further, not only did Kirby reveal that Biden had not spoken to Netanyahu on Monday, he said, "I don't know" when asked if he had plans to. The American people also look to be left without that "personal reaction," especially since Biden hasn't posted about Israel from either of his X accounts. 

Posing further concerns about Biden's regard for Israel is that when he was interrupted by anti-Israel protesters while speaking in North Carolina, he actually offered, "They have a point."

Biden has been criticized for holding the fewest press briefings since President Ronald Reagan, as even The New York Times pointed out shortly before he announced he was running for reelection. When he does hold one, he often doesn't take questions, likely because it doesn't go well when he does. Even when questions are controlled as much as possible, such as through cheat sheets for the president, he still struggles. 

In response to these charges, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has often tried to claim that Biden speaks to reporters and "takes shouted questions" at such rare press events as this. 

After Tuesday's remarks and Biden's lack of answers on other pertinent topics, Jean-Pierre's claims have even less merit.

