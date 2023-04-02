Democrats ReIntroduce Radical Abortion Bill in GOP-Controlled House

One of the first actions of the Republican-controlled House earlier this year was to send a message making it clear that the days of pro-abortion Democrats passing their radical bills was over. That hasn't stopped the minority though from reminding Americans just how extreme they are on the issue, though, as the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA) was reintroduced last Thursday by Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA). As nice as the name may be, in reality it would legalize abortion up until birth for any reason.

Around America, women without quality abortion care are being forced to give birth, even when their lives are threatened.



TODAY, I'm leading the introduction of the Women’s Health Protection Act to restore the freedom of reproductive choice the Supreme Court stole from us #WHPA pic.twitter.com/SwwE1yV7nD — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) March 30, 2023

I’m honored to be joined in this fight by @RepLoisFrankel, @RepPressley, and @RepEscobar to pass vital legislation.



And thankful to Leader @RepJeffries who made #WHPA a priority for @HouseDemocrats.



For more information see: https://t.co/z4bpYKAp4k pic.twitter.com/ETVwNjpRm5 — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) March 30, 2023

Lest you think the bill's name means Democrats have acknowledged the biological reality that only women can get pregnant, a quick glance of the text dashes any hope. "This Act is intended to protect all people with the capacity for pregnancy--cisgender women, transgender men, nonbinary individuals, those who identify with a different gender, and others--who are unjustly harmed by restrictions on abortion services," it reads.

Despite Rep. Chu's official account tweeting or retweeting no less tha7 n eight times about the bill on Thursday, its extreme nature is not discussed. Also left out of the conversation is how Americans do not support abortion up until the moment of birth.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America had released a memo highlighting and criticizing previous version. Marjorie Dannenfelser, the group's president, also released a statement on Thursday.

"Pro-abortion Democrats’ latest version of the Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act, which failed repeatedly last Congress, appears to be even worse than before. This bill is an extreme assault on unborn children, their mothers and the rights of parents to keep their daughters safe from exploitation," she said, going on to highlight the surge of pro-life laws in states around the country. "As more and more states enact strong pro-life protections, Democrats are desperate to signal their pro-abortion bona fides to a small and increasingly radical base. They will stop at nothing to mandate a 'fundamental right' to abortion nationwide – blocking life-saving laws at both the state and federal level, expanding dangerous abortion drugs in pharmacies and by mail, even facilitating the trafficking of young girls for out-of-state abortions."

"Thankfully, since the voters fired Nancy Pelosi and elected a new House Republican majority, this bill is headed nowhere. The Democrats are profoundly out of touch with seven in 10 Americans who want greater limits on abortion and will be held accountable," she added.

The bill has no hope of passing while Republicans control at least one chamber. While it passed the House under Democratic control last session, it did so without the support of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) and couldn't even muster a majority of support in the Senate, let alone get past the filibuster.

Such a certainty of failure does not seem to deter an abortion-obsessed White House. The Biden administration has been actively promoting abortion, including with this bill. The was especially the case in January, during the March for Life and what would have been the 50 year anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe with its Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I’ve taken executive action to protect reproductive health care.



Now, it’s time for Congress to pass legislation protecting a woman’s right to choose once and for all. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 30, 2023

Despite how Democrats and other supporters of the bill claim it would codify Roe, the bill in reality would expand the decision if allowed to become federal law.

"Women's Health Protection Act" was trending on Twitter as a result of the bill's introduction on Thursday, shortly before news broke of former and potentially future President Donald Trump's indictment.