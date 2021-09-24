Abortion

House Passes Radical Abortion Legislation

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 2:45 PM
House Passes Radical Abortion Legislation

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

House Democrats passed the Women’s Health Protection Act on Friday, in a move to secure abortion rights at the federal level, by a vote of 218-211. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that the bill, that takes abortion access further than simply codifying Roe v. Wade, is about "freedom."

"This is about freedom," Pelosi said during a press conference ahead of the vote on Friday. "About freedom of women to have a choice, that the size and timing of their families is not the business of people on the court or members of Congress."

The bill would allow abortion up until birth and ban states from enacting common-sense restrictions, as Republicans noted in their opposition to the bill.

The House's passage sends the bill to the Senate, where the legislation is viewed as dead-on-arrival. The  Senate Democratic caucus is not entirely united behind the bill, and no Republicans have offered support. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), who at times crosses the aisle on the issue of abortion, said that the bill goes well beyond codifying Roe. 

“I support codifying Roe. Unfortunately the bill…goes way beyond that," Collins told the LA Times earlier this week. She added that the bill would "severely weaken the conscious exceptions that are in the current law,” and that certain aspects of the bill’s language are “extreme.”

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on a controversial law in Mississippi that implements strict regulations on abortions; the court's decision to hear the case gives potential for Roe to be overturned.

